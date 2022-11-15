ETBU Sports Information
MARSHALL — A slow opening first quarter became the difference for the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team in their season opener in Ornelas Gym dropping a close contest to No. 6 Christopher Newport University, 63-53. After the first quarter, ETBU fought their way back in the final three quarters matching one of the top teams in the country. ETBU is now 0-1 on the year.
Two points shy of her career-high, Bridget Upton led the team with 21 points and eight rebounds adding two assists. Brooke Webster gave the team 10 points on four-of-seven shooting from the floor with six assists. In her first game at ETBU, Alexis Purcell collected seven points, while Mollie Dittmar had six points. CNU had two players in double figures as Gabbi San Diego recorded 22 points.
After the slow start, ETBU finished shooting 36 percent for the game making 26 percent from the arc and 60 percent (12-of-20) from the stripe. CNU finished shooting 37 percent with 25 percent from the three-point line and 66 percent (12-of-18) from the free throw line. Both teams had 37 rebounds, but ETBU turned the ball over 22 times recording eight steals. CNU, though, had 16 turnovers.
ETBU fought all the way to the end. Down as much as 20-points and scoring only two points in the first quarter, ETBU had 14 points in the second quarter to CNU’s 17. Both teams scored 18 points in the third quarter, and ETBU outscored CNU, 19-10, in the fourth quarter.
The slow start in the first quarter came fast in the first four minutes as CNU jumped out to a 9-0 lead. It wasn’t until the 4:06 mark that ETBU hit their first basket of the game from Webster to make it 11-2. ETBU was just 1-of-11 in the quarter as CNU shot 50 percent for the 16-point lead, 18-2.
It was a different story in the second quarter as ETBU scored 14 points but was still down 19 points at the half, 35-16. It was a 7-2 run to begin the first minute and half as the Tigers were within 11 points on a Purcell three-pointer, 20-9 (8:27). CNU kept their distance and made it a 16-point lead, 30-14, with 2:33 left in the quarter. Kenidi White hit a jumper 10 seconds later for ETBU’s 16th point of the game, but CNU scored the final five points for the 19-point halftime lead.
CNU made it a 20-point lead just over a minute into the third quarter, 41-21, and still had an 18-point lead, 42-24, with 5:33 left. ETBU went on an 8-2 run to come within 12 points when Upton nailed a fast break jumper at the 3:41 mark. CNU, though, moved the lead back to 19-points, 53-34, at the end of the quarter.
ETBU’s best quarter came in the fourth outscoring CNU, 19-10. Upton started a 11-2 run over five minutes to begin the quarter to pull within 10 points, 55-45. Over the next four minutes, neither team could find the net as CNU kept their 10-point lead. With 1:23 left in the game, Kaia Williams swooshed two free throws as ETBU cut the once 20-point lead down to eight, 55-47. That is as close as ETBU would come as Upton hit a three-pointer with 10 seconds left to make the final, 63-53.