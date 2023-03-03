MARSHALL — Four East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball players have been honored by the American Southwest Conference for their play in 2022-23. Mollie Dittmar, Jade Goynes, Bridget Upton and Kaia Williams all received an All-ASC award.
Dittmar (Jr.; Buffalo, Texas) was named the ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year along with being named to the All-ASC second team as a center. She led the team in rebounding at 6.5 per game and field goal percentage (.623) and finished averaging 9.5 points per game with four double-doubles on the year. At the ASC Tournament, she averaged a double-double in two games at 13.5 points and 10 rebounds per game, being named to the All-Tournament team. In the ASC, she was seventh in rebounding. On Dec. 10, she recorded a career-high 26 points and 13 rebounds vs. then No. 10 Mary Hardin-Baylor. This is her first award since being named to the ASC All-Freshman team in 2021.
Goynes (So.; Fort Worth, Texas) earned a spot on the All-ASC second team as a guard. This is her fifth ASC award including two Player of the Week awards, All-ASC freshman team (2022) and being honorable mention last year. She led the team in scoring at 13.8 points per game, bringing in 5.4 rebounds per game with 32 steals. In the ASC, she was first in free throw percentage (.865) and fourth in scoring. She had one double-double on the year. This year she had a career-high of 25 points vs. Concordia Texas on Jan. 28.
Upton (Gr.; George West, Texas) gains her sixth ASC award in her career as a member of the All-ASC third team at guard. She has earned All-ASC award in all three seasons at ETBU in second team (2021), honorable mention (2022), and now third team. She has been the ASC Player of the Week, twice, and was the ASC Newcomer of the Year in 2021. Finishing the year second on the team in scoring at 11.3 points per game, she recorded a double-double vs. No. 22 Mary Hardin-Baylor on Jan. 26 with 15 points and 12 rebounds. She started the year off with a career-high 26 points vs. Rhodes and made 31 3-pointers on the year.
Williams (Gr.; Ponder, Texas) earns her first All-ASC award being honorable mention. She led the team with 80 assists and was fifth in the ASC with 2.9 assists per game. She scored a season-high 12 points vs. Hardin-Simmons on Jan. 19. She finished her career with 252 assists, 127 steals and 447 points.
ETBU finished the year at 20-6 for their sixth straight 20-plus win season and were the ASC Tournament runners-up.