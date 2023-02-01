MARSHALL — Averaging a double-double helping East Texas Baptist University to a 2-0 weekend, Jade Goynes has been named the American Southwest Conference Player of the Week. This is the first time she has received this award in her career at ETBU, and it is the second ASC Player of the Week award this season for the program as Bridget Upton won on Dec. 19.
Guiding ETBU to two wins in the ASC to stay in the top three, Goynes averaged 21.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game as the Tigers upset No. 22 Mary Hardin-Baylor, 67-61, and won in Austin over Concordia Texas, 78-56. In both games, ETBU came from behind for the win as they moved to 15-5 on the year and 9-4 in the ASC.
Goynes started the weekend with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the upset win over No. 22 UMHB. When UMHB came within one, 57-56, with 3:49 to play, she converted a three-point play and then went 3-of-4 from the foul line after that to help seal the win. On Saturday in Austin versus CTX, she collected a career-high 25 points with 11 rebounds shooting .474 (9-of-19) from the floor. ETBU overcame an eight-point CTX lead in the first half to win by 22 points.
In the ASC, Goynes is currently second in field goal percentage (.443) and free throw percentage (.833), third in scoring (14.6 ppg), 15th in rebounding (5.4 rpg).
ETBU is 15-5 on the year and 9-4 in the ASC and just out of second place by half a game. They will host LeTourneau University on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:00 p.m.