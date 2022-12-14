MARSHALL — Adding to a great week of men’s basketball for East Texas Baptist University, Aaron Gregg has been named the American Southwest Conference Player of the Week. This is Gregg’s second ASC Player of the Week award in his career earning one last season.
Gregg was a key player in the sweep of ASC games over Concordia Texas and No. 24 Mary Hardin-Baylor. He averaged 26 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game shooting 51 percent from the floor and 46 percent from the arc. ETBU held off Concordia Texas, 75-70, and then led the entire game upsetting UMHB, 72-64.
East Texas Baptist senior guard Aaron Gregg (Austin, Texas) was a key factor in ETBU's two wins at home in ASC play last week, upsetting No. 24 Mary Hardin-Baylor and holding onto a win over Concordia Texas. Gregg averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 46 percent from the three-point line. He also went 17-for-20 (85 percent) at the charity stripe. Gregg now has four 20-plus point games this year, and his 29 versus UMHB were just shy of a career-high. In the victory over CTX, Gregg hit key free throws down the stretch including going 4-of-4 in the final minute to secure the win. In the UMHB win, he made four treys with a key second half basket opening an eight-point lead after the difference was two. He added an assist on the go-ahead basket as ETBU pulled away in the last three minutes. Gregg went 5-for-6 at the free throw line in that span.