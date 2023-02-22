MARSHALL — For the fifth time this season, East Texas Baptist University has earned the American Southwest Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award. This week, Aaron Gregg receives it for the second time this season for his play vs. Ozarks and Texas Dallas.
ETBU is currently 20-5 on the year and regionally ranked fifth in the latest Region 10 release. They finished third in the ASC and hosted LeTourneau University on Tuesday night in the first-round of the post-season tournament.
Below is the release from the ASC.
East Texas Baptist junior forward Aaron Gregg (Austin) almost averaged a triple-double on the week with 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. He had a double-double vs. Ozarks with 18 points and 13 rebs and was one assist shy of a triple double. In the upset win over UTD, he posted 13 points, 10 assists for a double-double with four rebounds and five steals in a big win. In one of the biggest wins of the year, he had a great defensive presence vs. UTD with five steals and four defensive rebounds. In the upset win, Gregg hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to go up, 74-71. His leadership on the week helped ETBU secure their third 20-win season in six years and first under Coach Lovell. This is Gregg’s second Player of the Week honor this season and third of his career.
ETBU’s 20-win season is the first since 2019-20 and the third in six years for the program. It is also the first under third-year head coach Chris Lovell.