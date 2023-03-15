MARSHALL — For the first time in 17 years, East Texas Baptist University has earned a National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) award. Junior Darry Moore (Tyler) was named to the NABC District 10 Second Team for his play during the 2022-23 season. He was one of the five American Southwest Conference players named of the 11 players chosen All-Region.
The last time ETBU received a NABC award came in 2005-06 when Cedric Isom was named an All-American.
This is Moore’s third major award this year after being named the American Southwest Conference Tournament’s MVP and to the All-ASC first team. He has earned two All-ASC awards and been the ASC Player of the Week three times.
Moore averaged 20.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this year and shot .623 from the floor. He made 82 percent of his free throws recording 36 assists, 20 steals, and 16 blocks. In the ASC, he was second in field goal percentage and third in scoring. His career-high of 34 points came this season vs. Howard Payne on Feb. 11, and he has three 30-plus scoring games this year and seven double-doubles.
ETBU finished the year as the 2023 ASC Tournament Champions, won a NCAA Tournament game and had 24 wins. They are currently ranked 24th in the last poll of the season before the NCAA Tournament began.