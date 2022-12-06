MARSHALL — For the second time this season, East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball player Darry Moore has been named the American Southwest Conference Player of the Week. He helped ETBU to a 2-0 start in the ASC and a comeback win over Hardin-Simmons.
Moore earned the award for averaging 25.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in the trip to Abilene against McMurry University and Hardin-Simmons. ETBU is now 5-1 and will host Concordia Texas and No. 24 Mary Hardin-Baylor this weekend in ASC play.
Moore had a career weekend with a career-high 30 points versus Hardin-Simmons, helping ETBU overcome a 19-point deficit in the game. He averaged 25.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game shooting 68 percent. He was 13-of-17 (.765) against HSU with six rebounds. He posted a double-double in the win over McMurry with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
In the win over HSU, he had a dunk to pull ETBU to within one, 58-57, on a fast break after being down 19 to start the half. He contributed 12 points that were part of a Tigers’ 29-12 run to tie the score at 60.