MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball player, Bridget Upton, has been named the American Southwest player of the week (Dec. 12-18, 2022). This is Upton’s second time receiving ASC player of the week, lasting being Dec. 14, 2020.
ETBU had one game this past week, defeating LeTourneau 75-51. In that game Upton scored 24 points, just two points behind her personal best of 26 at Rhodes College (Nov. 11, 2022). She shot 8-10 overall, going 4-4 beyond the arc and 4-4 on the line. Upton had 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 assists.
ETBU is currently 8-2 overall, and 4-1 on the ASC. They are currently tied for second with UMHB in the ASC standings.