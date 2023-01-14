MARSHALL — One hot quarter of shooting by the University of Texas Dallas gave East Texas Baptist University a 71-55 loss in their first game back in Ornelas Gym since Dec. 10. The loss puts ETBU at 11-4 and 5-3 for women’s basketball in the American Southwest Conference.
Jade Goynes led ETBU with 19 points making three 3-pointers. Bridget Upton followed with 12 points as Mollie Dittmar added 11 points and eight rebounds. UTD’s Cierra Trigg led all scorers with 21 points.
UTD shot 40 plus percent from both the floor and three-point line making 41.5 percent overall and 10-of-22 from the arc (45 percent). They then added 17-of-19 from the stripe (89 percent). ETBU couldn’t keep up with the Comets shooting only 34 percent making just 27 percent from the arc and 13-of-19 from the line. ETBU did out rebound UTD, 35-30.
It was a close first quarter as ETBU trailed by three, 15-12. Upton put in a layup at the 8:01 mark for a one-point lead, 4-3, but UTD responded on an 8-0 run to go up, 11-4. ETBU finished the final four minutes outscoring UTD, 8-4, to come within three. It was then a low scoring second quarter as UTD had 11 points to ETBU’s eight. UTD moved their lead to 11 at one-point, but Goynes made one free throw to end the half as ETBU was down 26-20.
The game came down to the third quarter as ETBU trailed, 26-20, at the half. UTD came out scoring nine straight points in the first three and half minutes for a 15-point lead, 35-20. The Comets went on to score 28 points in the quarter shooting 73 percent (11-of-15), making five-of-six 3-pointers. With 1:13 left, UTD pushed their lead to 24 points, 54-30. Upton finished the quarter with a layup to bring the lead down to 22, 54-32, before entering the fourth quarter.
ETBU scored 23 points in the fourth quarter going on a 11-2 run in the first five minutes cutting the lead to 13, 56-43. Dittmar made two free throws to bring it down to 13 points. That is as close as ETBU came in the final quarter. Goynes had a jumper with 1:04 left to also come within 13, 62-49, but UTD held on to take the upper hand in the ASC.
ETBU will host the University of the Ozarks on Saturday at 1 p.m. in ASC play.