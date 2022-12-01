After posting career-highs against Huston-Tillotson University, Diamond Hawthorne earns Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Nov. 21-27.
Hawthorne was a force inside as she recorded 26 points and 13 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and third in her career. She made eight field goal attempts, including a 3-pointer, and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Hawthorne contributed three steals, an assist and a block to help the Lady Wildcats to a 75-62 victory.
Through eight games, she ranks in the top 10 in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in defensive rebounds per game (3.8), total rebounds per game (5.8) and free throw percentage (76.2).
Hawthorne is the third Lady Wildcat to win GCAC Player of the Week. Jay’lann Myles won last week and Kaitlyn Davis won for Oct. 24-30.
The Lady Wildcats will visit Texas College at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.