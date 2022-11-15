College Basketball: Strong second half gives ETBU men season-opening win over Centenary

Putting up an impressive offensive performance, East Texas Baptist University put on pressure on Centenary College and never let up for a season-opening 95-76 win in Ornelas Gym. ETBU is now 1-0 after shooting 52 percent from the floor and 47 percent from beyond the arc.
Aaron Gregg led ETBU with a double-double of 11 points and 11 assists, to which he added five rebounds and a steal. Four other Tigers ended with double digit points, as Darry Moore put up 21, Jaden Connor 17, Kurt LaBeaud had 12 and Jayden Williams had 10 points. Quentin Beverly led Centenary with 15 points.
With seven ties in the first five minutes of the game, it looked to be a tight game. Centenary hit a three-pointer at the 14:14 mark for a three-point lead, 17-14, breaking the seventh tie of the game. After almost three minutes of no scoring, Centenary made a free throw to extend their lead to four, 18-14.
In the next two and half minutes, ETBU went on a 10-0 run to go up, 24-18. Conner started the run on a three-pointer (11:13) and then followed with a layup with 9:40 left to give ETBU the lead, 19-18. Moore took a fast-break dunk to make it 21-18, and then Conner scored his seventh point in the run on another three-point buck for the six-point lead, 24-18.
Centenary pulled to within one, 24-23, with 7:24 left in the half and then took the lead, 26-25, with 6:44 to go. Answering with a 12-1 run over two and half minutes, ETBU pushed their lead back to 10-points, 37-27, with 4:11 left. Six straight points from Moore started the run with and-one basket and a lay up. His seventh point of the run came on another fast break, and then back-to-back three-pointers from Gregg and Conner sealed the 10-point lead.
Centenary fought back cutting the lead to five points, 38-33 (2:19), but ETBU ended the half on a 15-4 run for a 16-point halftime lead, 53-37.
Just under two minutes into the second half, Ryan Elzy hit a lay up for a 23-point lead, 60-37. With 12:19 to go, Jayden Williams made a shot for the first 30-plus lead at 31-points, 74-43, out scoring Centenary 21-7 in the first eight minutes of the half. Two free throws by Gregg with 10:19 left made it a 37-point lead, 82-45, as that was the largest lead of the game for ETBU. Centenary outscored ETBU, 31-13, in the final 10 minutes to make it, 95-76, to end the game.
ETBU traveled to Houston to face St. Thomas University on Tuesday.