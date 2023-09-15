Wiley College men’s basketball alum David Williams will get to continue his basketball journey at the next level as he signed with GDB Leca, a professional basketball team in Portugal.
“I am ecstatic,” Williams said. “I get to live my dream of being a professional basketball player and continue playing the sport I love.”
Williams played two seasons with the Wildcats. He posted 384 points, 249 rebounds and 15 blocked shots in 44 games. His journey to this point was a long and winding one. When he transferred to Wiley College after playing his first two seasons at Bossier-Parish Community College, he wasn’t eligible. Then when he did become eligible, Wiley College opted out of competing during the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of the second half of his junior season was wiped out due to the college’s cautious approach to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
“During that first year, I had to find a way to stay motivated and to get better overall as a student and athlete,” Williams said. “The COVID-19 year humbled me because it showed me how easy something is taken away from you if you forget to appreciate it.”
At the end of his junior season, Williams found his way into the starting five. In his senior season, he thrived — averaging 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, which ranked in the top 10 of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. Williams tallied three double-doubles and scored in double figures in 15 games.
After his final season, Williams gained connections with agents and was given the opportunity to put his talent on display at overseas basketball camps.
“Those camps helped me gain exposure,” Williams said. “My offer to play in Portugal came after I went to a camp in Chicago held by Eurobasket.”
Williams will add to the long history of Wildcats who continued their playing careers. Currently, three former Wildcats are playing professionally. Christopher Tawiah will be playing for Milton Keynes Breakers in England. Ricardo Artis will play his first season with the Ademax Ballers Ibbenbueren in Germany. Myron Taylor last played for the Texas Seraphim in the American Basketball Association.