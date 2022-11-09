Before Saturday’s Homecoming game, the Women’s basketball team paid tribute to their coach Tiffany Jackson. They honored her afterwards with her first career victory, 68-64 over Arkansas Baptist College at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats (2-0) open with consecutive victories for the first time since 2016-17. They win their Homecoming game for the first time since 2018. Wiley College overcame being outshot 44.3 to 35.4 with a strong defensive effort. It forced 24 turnovers with 14 coming off steals. The Lady Wildcats outrebounded the Buffaloes 43-42, including 17-11 on the offensive glass — leading to 15 second-chance points.
Wiley College held a 26-24 halftime lead. Arkansas Baptist tied the game early in the third quarter. Kaitlyn Davis gave lead back to the Lady Wildcats with a layup. She got a steal which set up a layup for Kayja Jackson. The Lady Wildcats stole the ball three times. Minnie Miller made three layups. Alaeh Pressley scored an-and-one to increase the advantage to 10.
The Lady Wildcats led by as many as 14. Arkansas Baptist pulled within three in the closing seconds but weren’t able to get the game-tying basket. Miller grabbed the rebound and ran off the rest of the clock.
Pressley led all scorers with 17 points. She added nine rebounds leaving her one short of a double-double. Davis followed with 15 points and three steals. Miller recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kayja Jackson contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. Kiersten Harris led the team with six assists.
Wiley College continued their homestand Tuesday against Texas College.