The Wiley College men’s basketball team will play its sixth consecutive game away from Alumni Gymnasium when it visits Texas College at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium.
Live statistics will be available and the link will be listed in the men’s basketball schedule on wileyathletics.com. The Wildcats are in a middle of stretch of 18 consecutive games on the road or neutral sites. They are looking for their first win away from home this season.
Wiley College (3-5) is coming off a 98-55 exhibition loss at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Tarleton State University on Saturday. The Wildcats have only surpassed 70 points once in their last six games.
On Nov. 8, Wiley College edged Texas College 71-64 at Alumni Gymnasium for its second win of the season. David Williams led the team with 18 points and eight rebounds. Maurice Harvey contributed 13 points and six rebounds. The Wildcats outshot the Steers 50 to 38.6 percent and outrebounded them 33-30.
The Steers (3-3, 0-2 RRAC) opened Red River Athletic Conference play with losses against Paul Quinn College and Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Scheick Doukoure and Tim Denton led the Steers with 16 points against Paul Quinn. Doukoure tallied 20 points, four rebounds and two steals against Texas A&M-Texarkana.
In the Nov. 8 game, Denton put up 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Willie Culpepper followed with 11 points.
Tuesday’s game will mark the 63rd recorded meeting between the Wildcats and Steers. It will be their first visit to Tyler since Jan. 23, 2020. Wiley College has won 36 games.