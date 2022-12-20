LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Wiley College men’s basketball team fell behind and was unable to recover in an 88-55 loss to Philander Smith College in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference opener last Wednesday at Mims Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (5-6, 0-1 GCAC) only hit one of its first seven shot attempts, which allowed the Panthers to build a 10-point lead in the first four minutes of the game. After, Harvey hit a 3-pointer, a missed shot and a turnover led to an 8-0 run for Philander Smith. Wiley College didn’t get closer than 12.
Antonio Jones led the Wildcats with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Shamir Mosley followed with 12 points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Demarius Houston hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine. He contributed four rebounds, an assist and two steals.
Wiley College will begin the second half of the season on Jan. 13 when it opens its first GCAC Pod in New Orleans against Oakwood University.