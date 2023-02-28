TOUGALOO, Miss. — In the 2023 Hope Credit Union Gulf Coast Athletic Conference semifinals, the Wiley College men’s basketball team pushed the regular season champion Tougaloo College to the brink but were unable to stop a late rally in a 75-69 loss Saturday at Kroger Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (14-12) made their third straight conference tournament semifinals appearance and fourth in their last five tournament appearances. They improved their win total by four games in their first season under Head Coach Joseph Flegler.
Wiley College took the lead early on a jumper by Antonio Jones. It pushed its lead as high as seven. The Wildcats only made two shots in a five-minute stretch, which allowed Tougaloo to regain the lead. The lead changed hands a couple of times. With 5:52 left in the first half, Maurice Harvey drove to the basket and scored while being fouled to put Wiley College up by two. Christian Beeke extended the lead with a hook shot. Three-pointers by Harvey and Demarius Houston pushed the lead to seven. The Wildcats took a 40-37 lead into the locker room.
The Bulldogs (28-1) regained the lead early in the second half. Shamir Mosley found David Williams, who tied the game at 48 with a layup with 13 minutes left. A 3-pointer by Justin Minter and a basket by Williams gave Wiley College a five-point advantage. Antonio Jones hit a jumper with seven minutes remaining to give the Wildcats their largest lead of the game at 60-52.
The lead held up until 2:37 left in the game. A turnover and offensive rebound helped Tougaloo regain the lead. Wiley College pulled within one on a jumper by Jones, and Harvey scored while being fouled. It turned the ball over and missed on its last two shot attempts.
Harvey led all scorers with 22 points — hitting eight of 13 shot attempts. He also assisted on three baskets. Minter followed with 13 points and a team-high seven assists — which marks the 11th game he’s had five or more assists. Jones put up 11 points for his ninth double-digit scoring game. He also added three rebounds and two steals. Williams tallied 10 points and five rebounds.
The game wraps the playing careers of Jalen Brown, Kameron Fitzpatrick, Houston, Deonte Spencer and Williams. Houston finished fifth in program history with 108 3-pointers. Williams had his most productive season, averaging 11 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
The Wildcats are projected to return eight players, including First Team All-GCAC selection Maurice Harvey and starters Jones and Minter. Flegler plans to hit the recruiting trail to solidify the roster to make a deeper run in 2023-24.
Friday: Wiley 74, Rust College 73
TOUGALOO, Miss. — The Wiley College men’s basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to advance to the 2023 Hope Credit Union Gulf Coast Athletic Conference semifinals with a 74-73 victory over Rust College in the quarterfinals Friday at Kroger Gymnasium on the campus of Tougaloo College.
The Wildcats (14-11) completed their sixth second half comeback. The Bearcats finished the season 10-17, losing their last four games.
Wiley College trailed 48-37 with 14:45 left in the game. Maurice Harvey hit a 3-pointer and Shamir Mosley scored to trim the margin to four. Rust College pushed its lead back up to eight. With 6:33 remaining, a bucket by Justin Minter would shift momentum.
The Bearcats were fouled, but Davonte Craven was unable to convert at the line. David Williams got the rebound. Minter was fouled and hit his free throws to cut the margin to two. With 5:28 left, Minter got an offensive rebound and hit a short jumper to tie the game at 65. Demarius Houston gave the Wildcats their first lead since early second half with a 3-pointer.
Rust didn’t go away quietly as it answered each Wildcat basket. Williams increased the lead to four with 1:47 left in the game. A foul helped the Bearcats cut it to two. Craven cut the lead to one with a second chance basket with 37 seconds left. A missed shot and a turnover gave the Bearcats a chance to reclaim the lead. Minter intercepted the inbounds pass and dished to Harvey, who ran out the clock.
Minter led the Wildcats with 16 points. He added seven rebounds, three assists and the game-clinching steal. Harvey and Williams followed with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Mosley recorded his second consecutive double-digit scoring game with 13 points. Antonio Jones led the team with six assists while contributing nine points and six rebounds.
Wiley College outshot the Bearcats 53.5 to 46.3 percent. It dominated the boards 38-24. Fifteen offensive rebounds led to 14 points. The turnover battle went to Rust College as it forced 20, while the Wildcats on forced 13.