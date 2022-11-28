CEDAR PARK — The Wiley College men’s basketball team fell 65-61 against Langston University on Wednesday and 71-52 against Talladega College on Thursday in the inaugural Austin Area Urban League Historically Black Colleges and Universities Invitational at the H-E-B Center.
Wednesday
A slow start to the second half put Wiley College into a 12-point hole with 14:06 left in the game. Maurice Harvey made a layup and Mosley hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. He swished his free throw to complete the four-point play and cut the margin to four with nine minutes left in the game.
Trailing by four with three minutes left in the game, layups by Kameron Fitzpatrick and Harvey tied the game at 57. Wiley College was unable to gain the lead as Langston answered back. It tied the game twice on free throws by David Williams and Harvey. The Lions took the lead for good on a layup with 17 seconds left. Demarius Houston tried to put the Wildcats in front, but his 3-pointer was off the mark.
Mosley led the Wildcats with 15 points while contributing two assists and a rebound. Williams followed with 13 points and seven rebounds. Houston added 11 points, three assists and two rebounds. Harvey notched 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his first career start.
Thursday
The lead changed hands several times in the first half. The Wildcats struck first to claim their first lead in three games. They only made one field in a four-minute stretch, which allowed Talladega to take a four-point lead. Wiley College bounced back. Shamir Mosley hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a one-point lead with six minutes left in the first half. The teams exchanged scores and went into halftime tied at 33.
In the second half, the Wildcats only hit on seven of 20 field goal attempts. They also struggled taking care of the ball as they turned it over nine times. Harvey hit a 3-pointer to briefly give Wiley College the lead. Talladega answered with an eight-point run to take a five-point lead. The Wildcats were unable to rally. They had two scoring droughts that lasted over four minutes. The second one helped Talladega put the game out of reach.
Harvey led the Wildcats with 19 points. He added three steals and two rebounds. David Williams followed with 12 points and eight rebounds. Mosley tallied 10 points, marking the third time in the last four games — which he has scored in double figures. He contributed three assists, two rebounds and a block. Justin Minter led the team with seven assists.
Wiley College (3-5) will return to the court on Dec. 3 for an exhibition game at NCAA Division I institution Tarleton State University. Its next regular season game will be Dec. 6 at Texas College.