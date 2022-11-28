Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.