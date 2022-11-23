TEXARKANA — The Wiley College men’s basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit on Friday but fell 81-78 in overtime to Jarvis Christian University. On Saturday, it fell to Texas A&M University-Texarkana 98-60 in the Texas A&M-Texarkana Classic
Friday
The Wildcats trailed by as many as 14 in the first half. Three-pointers by Shamir Mosley and Demarius Houston trimmed the margin to nine at halftime.
Trailing by nine with 15 minutes left in the game, Houston got a steal to set up a lay up by Maurice Harvey. David Williams made a layup. Jarvis Christian was called for a flop and Harvey made a free throw to trim the deficit to four.
Williams cut it to with a layup with 9:32 left in the game. Harvey tied the game from the free throw line. Wiley College grabbed its first lead since early first half on a dunk by Kameron Fitzpatrick with 7:06 left in the game. Jarvis came back and took a three-point lead. Layups by Bernard Nwaoshai and Justin Minter put Wiley College back on top.
The Bulldogs (1-1) answered and went ahead by five with three minutes left in the game. Fitzpatrick made a layup. With two seconds left, Harvey was fouled on a potential game-winner. He split the free throws to tie the game at 67.
In overtime, Wiley College fell behind by four and wasn’t able to catch up. Minter and Houston hit 3-pointers to cut the margin to one. The Wildcats had a chance to tie at the buzzer but their shot was off the mark.
Williams led the Wildcats with 20 points and 15 rebounds, recording his second double-double of the season. Houston followed with 16 points — adding three rebounds and three assists. Minter contributed 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Mosley has his most productive game of the season with 10 ooints, five rebounds and two assists.
Saturday
The Wildcats (3-3) didn’t hold a lead. Texas A&M-Texarkana scored the first five points of the game. Three-pointers by Deonte Spencer and Demarius Houston tied the game at 12. Wiley College was held scoreless for over four minutes, which allowed the Eagles to score 15-straight points.
Justin Minter led the Wildcats with 15 points. He also added two steals, a rebound and an assist. Michael Henderson made his first start of the season and contributed nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Maurice Harvey led the team with six rebounds and equaled Henderson with four assists.
Wiley College will compete in the Austin Area Urban League Historically Black Colleges and Universities Invitational at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. It will face Langston University at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and either Talladega College or Huston-Tillotson University on Thursday.