The Wiley College men’s basketball team will travel to Tougaloo College for a three-game Gulf Coast Athletic Conference pod Friday through Sunday at the Dawg Pound.
The Wildcats will rematch Dillard University at 2 p.m. on Friday. They will play the host Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Saturday and close out the pod with a rematch against Fisk University at 2 p.m. Sunday. Live video will be available on Tougaloo College’s YouTube Channel.
Wiley College (10-7, 5-2 GCAC) enters the week on a four-game winning streak — which started with a 76-72 win at Dillard on Jan. 15. It had its largest margin of victory with a 32-point decision over Southern University at New Orleans on Jan. 22. The Wildcats also downed Rust College by double-digits with a 92-80 win on Jan. 20. In the last three games, Wiley College outrebounded its opponents by double-digits, averaging 43 per game.
Maurice Harvey led the Wildcats in scoring in two of the three games, including a career-high 31 points against Rust College on Jan. 20. He leads the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game, which ranks fourth in the conference. Harvey picked up his second GCAC Player of the Week award.
In the first meeting against Dillard, Harvey posted a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Antonio Jones also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. The Wildcats bested Fisk 63-55 on Jan. 21. They outshot Fisk 42.4 to 36.4 percent. It hit seven out of 25 three-point attempts, while the Bulldogs only hit four out of 23 attempts. The Wildcats outrebounded Fisk 42-31, including 15-12 on the offensive glass.
Wiley College and Tougaloo will meet for the first time as conference opponents. They split two games last season, with each team winning on their home court. The Wildcats lead the series 13-9 but have won only five of 12 games on the road.
Dillard (12-5, 4-3 GCAC) is tied with Rust College for fourth in the standings after a 102-62 trouncing over Southern University at New Orleans. The Bleu Devils only beat Oakwood University in their pod last week. Raheem Carter led the team with 23 points in the Jan. 15 game against Wiley College, while contributing five rebounds and five steals.
Tougaloo (19-1, 7-0 GCAC) remain unbeaten in conference play after defeating Dillard University, Philander Smith College and Oakwood last week. Cameron Copeland leads the team with 14.5 points per game which ranks third in the conference. Cameron Woodall is the team’s top rebounder with 7.1 rebounds per game.
Fisk (4-11, 3-4 GCAC) only beat Southern University at New Orleans in last week’s pod. It’s ranked sixth in the conference, trailing Dillard and Rust by a game. Jayden Lockett put up 16 points, six rebounds and four steals in the Jan. 21 game against Wiley College.