The Wiley College men’s basketball team will embark on its inaugural Gulf Coast Athletic Conference season at Philander Smith College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Mims Gymnasium.
Live video will be available, and the link is listed in the men’s basketball schedule on wileyathletics.com.
The Wildcats (5-5) won their second consecutive game on Monday 71-64 over Arkansas Baptist College — matching their largest margin of victory this season. It was their second straight win away from Alumni Gymnasium.
The first half featured seven lead changes and five ties. Maurice Harvey hit a 3-pointer to put Wiley College up for good with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Antonio Jones, who is the reigning GCAC Player of the Week, added a layup and a 3-pointer extending the lead to six at halftime.
David Williams hit a pair of shots to increase the lead to 10 in the first four minutes of the second half. He made a layup to give the Wildcats their largest lead of the game at 16 with less than six minutes remaining in the game.
Arkansas Baptist went on a seven-point run to trim the margin to single digits. It wouldn’t get closer than seven. The Wildcats outshot the Buffaloes 53.7 to 43.9 percent. They outrebounded them 32-29.
Williams led the Wildcats with 18 points, scoring 14 in the second half. He added six rebounds, an assist and steal. Jones followed with 14 points and led the team with eight rebounds and six assists. Demarius Houston finished with 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers. He contributed four rebounds, three assists and a block.
Since 2005-06, the Wildcats are 9-7 in conference openers but are 3-5 when opening on the road. This will be the second straight season, which it opens on the road.
Entering Wednesday’s opener, Williams is second in the conference with eight rebounds per game and a 70 field goal percentage. He is fourth with 14 points per game. Maurice Harvey is in the top 10 in points (12.4) and assists per game (3.8). Justin Minter ranks in the top five of the conference in assists per game (4.9). Houston ranks fourth with 1.9 three-pointers made per game.
The Wildcats rank third in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and in the top 40 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with 16.3 assists per game. They are second with a 46.7 shooting percentage and third with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game.
The Panthers (9-1) enter conference play on a two-game winning streak. They played the University of Arkansas-Little Rock in an exhibition game on Monday. They lead the GCAC and the NAIA with 12.6 steals per game. Philander Smith leads the conference and ranks fourth in the NAIA in points allowed (59.7).
Aaron Johnson ranks in the top 10 of the GCAC with 12.4 points per game. He leads the conference with 2.5 steals per game. Raymond Reece is in the top 10 of the GCAC with 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals per game. He is second with 2.0 blocks per game. Rayonte Childs ranks in the top 10 with 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
The Wildcats and Panthers have met since 1966-67. Wednesday will be the first time they will face each other as conference matches. Wiley College has won 19 of the 26 recorded meetings.
Jones wins GCAC Player of the Week
After an impressive debut, Wiley College men’s basketball player Antonio Jones wins Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Dec. 5-11.
Jones put up 30 points, six rebounds and six assists in his first career start against Texas College on Dec. 6. He went 12-for-19 from the field, with his final shot coming from three-quarters court to seal an 87-84 victory.
The junior from Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Wiley College in 2020 after playing two seasons at Wallace-Selma Community College. He didn’t play last season due to injury.
This is the first Player of the Week award for the Wildcats.