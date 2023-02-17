The Wiley College men’s basketball team overcame a slow start and came back in the second half to defeat Philander Smith College 72-62 in the regular season finale Wednesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (13-11, 8-6 GCAC) finish 6-1 at home and secure the fourth seed for the 2023 GCAC Men’s Basketball Championship. The Panthers had already secured the second seed.
Wiley College fell behind 17-4 after only hitting two field goals in the first five minutes of the game. Baskets by Shamir Mosley and Antonio Jones trimmed the margin to four. A two-minute scoring drought allowed the Panthers to push the margin to nine. Mosley, David Williams and Jones hit shots to cut the lead to 37-33 at halftime.
Demarius Houston hit a 3-pointer in the first two minutes of the second half to drop the margin to two. He would give the Wildcats their first lead with two free throws. Mosley powered the Wildcats’ offense in the second half, as he drained four 3-pointers, scoring 17 of his 23 points.
With less than nine minutes left in the game, the Wildcats trailed 56-54. Kameron Fitzpatrick tied the game with a second-chance bucket. Maurice Harvey split a pair of free throws to give Wiley College a 57-56 lead with 7:18 remaining. Mosley hit two 3-pointers and Justin Minter hit one to extend the margin to double digits.
The game was very physical as 35 fouls were called. There were five technical fouls called. The Wildcats outshot the Panthers 43.6 to 35.7 percent. They outrebounded them 40-32 but lost the turnover battle 18-13.
Williams followed Mosley with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Houston put up 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Justin Minter tallied eight points and four assists. Bernard Nwaoshai put up a career-high eight rebounds.
Women
The Wiley College women’s basketball team surged in the second half but was unable to overcome its first half deficit in a 90-84 loss to Philander Smith College in a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference game Wednesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats (16-9, 7-7 GCAC) finish 7-1 at Alumni Gymnasium — which is their best record at home since 2016-17. They will be the fourth seed in the 2023 GCAC Women’s Basketball Championship. The Lady Panthers are awaiting the results of Fisk University and Oakwood to determine if they’ll be the second seed or third seed.
Wiley College trailed the entire game. It shot 21 percent in the first half and turned the ball over 15 times with 10 coming off steals. The Lady Wildcats trailed 40-27 at halftime. In the second half they trailed by as many as 21 points.
Pressley hit two 3-pointers to trim the margin to 13. With 20 seconds remaining in the third, Kaitlyn Davis hit a 3-pointer. Tamia Dolls was fouled in the final seconds shooting a 3-pointer and cut the lead to 10. The Lady Wildcats didn’t hit a field goal in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, which allowed Philander Smith to push their advantage to 17. Davis hit a 3-pointer and a jumper, and Alaeh Pressley hit a jumper to trim the margin to eight with 3:16 left in the game. The Lady Wildcats were unable to get closer.
They were outshot 54.2 to 33.3 percent and outrebounded 42-36. Wiley College won the turnover battle 35-25. Eighteen of its takeaways came off steals, which led to 33 points off turnovers.
Davis led all scorers with 28 points. She shot 5-for-10 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range. She added eight assists and five steals. Pressley followed with 26 points. She hit a career-high six three-pointers. Pressley also contributed seven rebounds and two blocks. Minnie Miller led the team in rebounds for the third consecutive game with nine while contributing eight points.