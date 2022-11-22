The Wiley College men’s basketball team will showcase its talent at the Inaugural Austin Area Urban League HBCU Invitational alongside other teams on Wednesday and Thursday at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park.
The Wildcats will play Langston University (Okla.) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, they will play Talladega College (Ala.) or Huston-Tillotson University (Texas) for the championship at 8:30 p.m. or for third place at 5:30 p.m.
Wiley College competed against Langston in the Red River Athletic Conference from 1998-2018 and against Huston-Tillotson until last season. Talladega College has become a national powerhouse, making the NAIA Tournament in three straight seasons – including a runner-up finish last season.
“Wiley College is excited to play these two teams in games that showcase our new men’s basketball talent and leadership. Coach Joseph Flegler’s leadership coupled with the team’s skill and athleticism will be an exciting match up,” shared President Herman J. Felton, Jr.
Along with the tournament, the Austin Area Urban League will also host a College Fair on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center, a Full Court Prep for Success youth program and a Career Expo. Before the games, the schools will participate in an outreach.
“I am excited to be an ambassador for HBCUs throughout the invitational,” Fleger said. “As a graduate and someone who has coached in this space for a decade, I am always grateful for causes and opportunities that champion the importance of HBCUs.”