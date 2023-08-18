The Wiley College men’s basketball team will bring the Highway 80 rivalry to the state capital as it faces Jarvis Christian University in the Second Annual Austin Area Urban League The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Classic at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.
“It’s a great opportunity to be ambassadors for Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Joseph Flegler, head men’s basketball coach, said. “It’s a well-versed program when catering to basketball and all aspects of the HBCU community. It was a very competitive field last year and I’m looking forward to having an early test.”
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. The Wildcats participated in the inaugural classic last season, which was tournament format.
Joining the Wildcats and Bulldogs are Gulf Coast Athletic Conference schools Dillard University (La.) and Philander Smith University (Ark.) and Red River Athletic Conference schools Texas College and Huston-Tillotson University (Texas).
Along with the games, the Austin Area Urban League is hosting its Full Court Prep for Success youth program and a College and Career Fair on Nov. 2. The youth program provides personal developmental skills for underserved children 10-16 years old.
This will be the second straight season the Wildcats and Bulldogs have met on a neutral court. Last season they played in Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Classic. The Wildcats have dominated the series winning 27 of the last 40 recorded meetings — with most of them were high stake games as they competed in the Red River Athletic Conference from 1998-2022.
“There is a lot of tradition with that rivalry,” Flegler said. “Coach (Christopher) Avery is going to have his guys ready and fired up. I’m sure my guys will be too.”