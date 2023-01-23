NEW ORLEANS — The Wiley College men’s basketball team improved its conference standing with three victories at Southern University at New Orleans’ Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Pod Friday through Sunday at The Castle.
Friday
WILEY COLLEGE 92, RUST COLLEGE 80
Maurice Harvey scored 31 points — setting a career-high for the third time in the last four games. He hit nine of 14 shot attempts, including four of five 3-point attempts. He is the second Wildcat to score 30 or more this season — joining Antonio Jones, who tallied 30 at Texas College on Dec. 6. Harvey also contributed five assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Three joined Harvey in double figures. Kameron Fitzpatrick followed with his third double-digit scoring game with 14 points. He added seven rebounds and four assists. David Williams tallied 12 points and eight rebounds. Antonio Jones provided 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Justin Minter led the team with 10 rebounds while posting six points and three steals.
The Wildcats outshot Rust 52.3 tp 41.8 percent. They dominated the glass grabbing 46 rebounds while allowing 31 by the Bearcats. Twelve came on offense, which led to 15 second chance points. The turnover battle went to Rust as the Wildcats committed 16 and only forced 12.
Saturday
WILEY COLLEGE 63, FISK 55
For the third straight game, Maurice Harvey led the Wildcats in scoring with 12 points. He contributed five rebounds, two assists and two steals. David Williams followed with 10 points, nine rebounds and a block. Demarius Houston added 10 points and six rebounds. Antonio Jones contributed nine points and six assists. Deonte Spencer provided eight points off the bench.
Wiley College outshot Fisk 42.4 to 36.4 percent. They hit seven out of 25 three-point attempts, while the Bulldogs only hit four out of 23 attempts. The Wildcats outrebounded Fisk 42-31, including 15-12 on the offensive glass.
Sunday
WILEY COLLEGE 83, SOUTHERN-NEW ORLEANS 51
The Wildcats (10-7, 5-2 GCAC) outshot Southern University-New Orleans 53.2 to 30. 4 percent. They dominated the glass with 45 rebounds to 26 for the Knights. Wiley College was edged in the turnover battle 21-20 but made the most of its extra opportunities — outscoring Southern-New Orleans 30-11 in points off turnovers.
Shamir Mosley led all scorers with 19 points. He shot 8-for-12 from the field and hit all three 3-point attempts. Mosley added five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Demarius Houston followed with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jalen Brown finished with 13 points, two steals, a rebound and an assist. Nine of 12 scored. David Williams led the team with nine rebounds while contributing eight points, a block and an assist.
The Wildcats will return to action on Feb. 3 when they open Tougaloo College’s GCAC pod against Dillard University. Wiley College defeated the Bleu Devils 76-72 on the road.