The Wiley College women’s basketball team will play its first games in 2023 as it travels to Dillard University for a three-game Gulf Coast Athletic Conference pod Friday through Sunday at Dent Hall.
On Friday, it will play GCAC newcomer Oakwood University for the first time in the program’s history at noon The Lady Wildcats will face Rust College, which rose to No. 25 in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll, at noon Saturday. They will close the pod by facing the host Dillard University at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
All three games will be streamed on HBCU League Pass Plus Channel 107. The app can be downloaded on cell phones, tablets and smart TVs. Live statistics will also be available for Sunday’s game.
The Lady Wildcats (9-3, 0-1 GCAC) are seeking their first conference victory after dropping the opener to Philander Smith College on Dec. 14. Several players are ranked in the top 10 of the conference. Kaitlyn Davis is fourth in points per game (12.8), fifth in 3-point field percentage (32.7), seventh in 3-pointers made per game (1.5), and tied for eighth with teammate Tamia Dolls in assists per game (2.2). Alaeh Pressley leads the conference with an 83 free throw percentage. She is also fifth in field goal percentage (50.0), ninth in points per game (11.1) and ninth in total rebounds per game (5.9). Kayja Jackson is sixth with 11.8 points per game, sixth in free throw percentage (73.8) and 10th in blocks per game (0.5).
Minnie Miller is sixth with seven rebounds per game and 2.6 offensive rebounds per game. She is seventh in defensive rebounds per game (4.4) and eighth with 0.6 blocks per game. Diamond Hawthorne is seventh with 2.5 offensive rebounds per game, eighth with 6.2 total rebounds per game, eighth with 0.6 blocks per game and ninth with 3.7 defensive rebounds per game.
Wiley College leads the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and ranks fourth in the NAIA with an opponent’s 3-point field goal percentage of 21.9. It also leads the conference and ranks in the top 40 nationwide with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game. Finally, the Lady Wildcats lead the conference with a 69.7 free throw percentage.
Oakwood (3-10, 1-0 GCAC) has won three of its last five games — including a 78-77 win over Fisk University in the conference opener on Sunday. The Ambassadors lead the conference with 82 3-pointers and a 31.7 three-point shooting percentage. They rank in the top three in field goals made (276). Oakwood ranks near the bottom of the conference in free throw percentage (63.6) and steals per game (5.8).
Nekya Williams leads the team with 15.1 points, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She scored 23 points, including the game-winning free throw against Fisk. Chnya Brown is the top rebounder with 5.8 per game. She had 16 against Crowley’s Ridge on December 10.
Rust (7-3, 1-0 GCAC) is on a two-game winning streak after defeating Tougaloo College in the GCAC opener on Jan. 7. It has held its opponents to 55.9 points per game — which leads the conference and ranks 19th in the NAIA. The Lady Bearcats are averaging 8.3 rebounds more than its opponent — which ranks 25th nationally. They also rank in the top three of the conference in field goal percentage (39.9) and 3-pointers (52).
Katie Blackmon is averaging 9.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. She has four double-digit rebounding games and three double-doubles. Amelya Hatch leads the team with 2.3 assists per game.
Dillard (4-8, 0-0 GCAC) opens conference play against Rust College on Friday. It has lost five of six with its most recent action on Dec. 12 at Mobile University. The Bleu Devils are second in the conference with 14.0 assists and 11.8 steals per game.
Taylor DeWitt leads the Bleu Devils with 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Jordyn Rowe and Erika Diaz are both averaging 1.7 assists per game. Ariana Hart is second in the conference with 2.9 steals per game.
Men
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will head to New Orleans to tip-off the 2023 portion of its schedule with a three-game Gulf Coast Athletic Conference pod hosted by Dillard University Friday through Sunday at Dent Hall.
On Friday, it will play GCAC newcomer Oakwood University for the first time in program history at 2 p.m. The Wildcats will face Rust College at 2 p.m. Saturday. They will close the pod by facing the host Dillard University at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
All three games will be streamed on HBCU League Pass Plus Channel 107. The app can be downloaded on cell phones, tablets and smart TVs. Live statistics will also be available for Sunday’s game.
The Wildcats (5-6, 0-1 GCAC) are looking for their first conference victory after falling in the conference opener at Philander Smith College on Dec. 14. They have several players among the GCAC leaders.
David Williams is second in the conference with a 67.7 shooting percentage. He also ranks in the top five with 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Maurice Harvey ranks in the top 10 of the conference with 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 free throws made per game. He is also ranks in the top 10 of the conference in free throw percentage. Justin Minter ranks in the top five of the conference with 4.6 assists per game. Demarius Houston is in the top 10 in 3-pointers made per game (2.0) and 3-point shooting percentage. Antonio Jones, who is a previous GCAC Player of the Week winner, hasn’t played enough games to qualify for the conference rankings but is averaging 19 points and seven rebounds per game.
Wiley College ranks in the top three of the conference with a 45 field goal percentage, 36.7 rebounds and 15.9 assists per game.
Oakwood (2-9, 0-1 GCAC) is on a two-game losing streak after falling 66-61 to Fisk University in the conference opener on Jan. 8. Robert Booker II led the team with 13 points and was second on the team with eight rebounds. Edmen Steward followed with 10 points. Judelin Prophete tallied nine points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Rust College (3-9, 0-1 GCAC) has lost its last two games, including a 77-71 loss to the GCAC leader Tougaloo College on Jan. 7. Davonte Craven, who is the reigning GCAC Player of the Week, leads the team with 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He put up 21 points against Tougaloo. Damonte Streate made his debut against Tougaloo and put up 14 points. Keshon Tabb is also averaging double figures with 12.2 points per game.
Dillard (8-1, 0-0 GCAC) will open Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play on Friday against Rust. It is on a seven-game winning streak. Kenyon Duling leads the Bleu Devils with a conference-leading 20.8 points per game. He leads the conference in most offensive categories. Raheem Carter and Dwight Felton are also averaging double-digits with 13.4 and 12 points, respectively.