The Wiley College men’s basketball team took the lead late in the first half and pulled away in the second of a 71-64 victory over Texas College Tuesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The win is the second straight for the Wildcats and third consecutive over the Steers. They trailed by as many as nine in the first half. Christian Beeke hit a 3-pointer. Shamir Mosley hit a jumper and stole the ball. Maurice Harvey hit a jumper, and Justin Minter made a layup to tie the game at 16 with 12:20 left in the first half.
Wiley College trailed by five with 3:40 left. Beeke hit two shots and Deonte Spencer hit a jumper to put the Wildcats in front 31-30. David Williams extended the lead with a bucket. Texas College made a jumper in the final seconds of the half to cut Wiley College’s lead to one.
In the second half, the Wildcats’ defense stepped up to extend the advantage. Spencer hit a 3-pointer to push the advantage to five. Wiley College forced two turnovers, including a steal by Maurice Harvey — which led to layup by Demarius Houston. Another steal led to a layup by Harvey which extended the Wildcats’ lead to 11.
Texas College pulled within four with 6:38 left. David Williams made a layup, and Mosley dunked twice and stole the ball to increase Wiley College’s lead to 10 with 1:32 left.
Four Wildcats scored in double-figures led by Williams’ 18. He also led the team with eight rebounds. Beeke and Harvey followed with 13 points. Beeke equaled Williams’ rebound total with eight. Harvey led the team with eight assists. Houston added 11 points and three assists.
Wiley College concluded its homestand on Thursday with a rematch against Central Baptist College.