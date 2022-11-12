Wiley College men’s basketball player Kameron Fitzpatrick hit a jumper with 30 seconds left to help the Wildcats to a 74-73 victory over Central Baptist College Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Trailing 70-67 with two minutes left in the game, Maurice Harvey tied it with a corner 3-pointer. After both teams failed to score, Fitzpatrick took the ball and dribbled up to the elbow and sank it. The Wildcats got a defensive stop and were fouled. A technical foul gave the Mustangs two free throws, which they took advantage of. Shamir Mosley gave the lead back to Wiley College with two free throws.
Central Baptist (3-1) had a final opportunity. Deshawn Corprew was fouled on his potential game-winning layup. He split his free throws. Gabe Johnson got the rebound but didn’t have enough time to get a shot off.
Wiley College (3-1) struggled in the first half as it trailed by as many as eight. With 3:06 left in the first half, David Williams sparked a 14-point run with a layup. Harvey made two layups. He was awarded a technical free throw after Jalen Adams was called for flopping. Fitzpatrick capped off the run with two shots at the beginning of the second half — expanding the Wildcats’ advantage to eight. There were six ties and three lead changes.
For the third time this season, Harvey led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points while adding five assists and three rebounds. Williams followed with a double-double, 19 points and 11 rebounds. Fitzpatrick tallied 11 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Justin Minter led the team with eight assists.
The Wildcats outshot Central Baptist 48.3 to 44.4 percent. They were edged in rebounds 38-37 but won the turnover battle. Wiley College scored 13 points off 14 turnovers by Central Baptist, while allowing six points on its 13 turnovers.
The game was the last Wiley College play at Alumni Gymnasium until it hosts its Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Pod in February. The Wildcats will return to the court on Nov. 18 against Jarvis Christian College in Texas A&M University-Texarkana Classic.