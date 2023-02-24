JACKSON, Miss. — The Wiley College women’s basketball team begins its quest for a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament title against Dillard University at 5 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Hope Credit Union GCAC Women’s Basketball Championship at Kroger Gymnasium on the campus of Tougaloo College.
The games will be streamed on HBCU League Pass Plus. It can be watched online at https://watch.hbculpp.com/ or the free app can be downloaded on your device’s or smart TV’s app store. Tickets are $15 for a two-game session pass, $25 for a four-game session pass and $75 tournament pass. Student tickets are $10 for a two-game session pass, $25 for a four-game session pass and $50 for a tournament pass.
The Lady Wildcats (16-9) enter the tournament winning three of their last four games. Their only blemish was a 90-84 loss to third-seed Philander Smith College in the regular season finale on Feb. 15. Kaitlyn Davis has led the team in scoring in three of the four games, including a career-high 28 points against Philander Smith. Alaeh Pressley also put up career-highs with 26 points off six 3-pointers. Tamia Dolls has also increased her offensive production — scoring double figures in three of the last four — including a career-high 19 points against Tougaloo College on Feb. 12. She has three or more assists in three of the last four games.
Defensively, Minnie Miller has led the team in rebounds in the last three games, with double-digit rebounding performances against Oakwood University on Feb. 11 and Tougaloo College on Feb. 12. Davis has three or more steals in three of her last four games, including a career-high five against Philander Smith. Diamond Hawthorne has 13 steals in her last three games.
Wiley College split its regular season meetings with Dillard University. It won 52-48 on the road on Jan. 15 and fell 71-56 at Tougaloo College on Feb. 3. In the first meeting, the Lady Wildcats held the Lady Bleu Devils to a 26.6 shooting percentage and didn’t allow them to hit a 3-pointer in 13 attempts.
In the second meeting, the shooting fortunes were reversed. The Lady Wildcats only hit 30 percent of their shots and hit three of 18 three-point attempts. Dillard drained six three 3-pointers. Wiley College went on a six-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter.
Offensively, Miller and Hawthorne led the team on Jan. 15 with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Davis put up 15 points in the Feb. 3 game. Hawthorne followed with a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Dillard (10-17) enters the tournament losing three of their last four. Its only victory was 71-44 against last-place Southern University at New Orleans on Feb. 15. Ariana Hart put up 20 points, eight steals and five rebounds. In the Feb. 3 game against Wiley College, Diniaa McZeal and Taylor Dewitt tallied 15 points.
This will be the first time the Lady Wildcats and Bleu Devils have met in the postseason. Wiley College leads the overall series 9-5. The winner will face the winner of top seed Rust College and eighth seed Southern-New Orleans in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s Basketball faces Rust College in the GCAC Quarterfinals
JACKSON, Miss. — The Wiley College men’s basketball team will tip-off its run for its first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship against Rust College at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Hope Credit Union GCAC Men’s Basketball Championship at Kroger Gymnasium on the campus of Tougaloo College.
The Wildcats (13-11) enter the tournament winning three of their last four games, including 72-62 over No. 2 seed Philander Smith College in the regular season finale on Feb. 15. All three of their victories were by double-digits. Maurice Harvey led the team with 18 points against Southern University at New Orleans on Feb. 10 and 27 against Tougaloo College on Feb. 12. Demarius Houston tallied 15 points in the win over Oakwood University on Feb. 11. In the last four games, he hit 12 3-pointers. Shamir Mosley helped the Wildcats rally in the second half against Philander Smith with 23 points.
David Williams put up eight rebounds against Tougaloo College and 11 against Philander Smith. Justin Minter grabbed seven rebounds against SUNO. He put up 17 assists in his last four games. Antonio Jones has 10 assists in his last four games. Harvey had five steals and Houston followed with four.
Wiley College split its regular season meetings against Rust College with a 74-68 loss on Jan. 14 at Dillard University and won 92-80 at Southern-New Orleans on Jan. 20. Rebounding made the difference in the matchups. The Wildcats were outrebounded 43-37 on Jan. 14 but controlled the glass 46-31 on January 20. Harvey scored his career-high 31 points in the Jan. 20 game.
Rust College (10-16) enters on a three-game losing streak with two of the losses being by double-digits. Davonte Craven averaged 15.3 points per game in the last four. He tallied 13.5 points and seven rebounds per game against Wiley College. Jayden Stephens scored 40 points in the two games against Wiley College.
This will be the first time the Wildcats and Bearcats have met in the postseason. Wiley College leads the overall series 17-9. The winner will face the winner of top seed Tougaloo College and No. 8 seed Southern-New Orleans in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.