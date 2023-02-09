For the first time since Nov. 10, the Wiley College men’s basketball team will play at Alumni Gymnasium when it hosts a three-game Gulf Coast Athletic Conference pod Friday through Sunday.
The Wildcats are 3-0 at home. They host Southern University at New Orleans at 7 p.m. Friday, Oakwood University at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Tougaloo College at 7 p.m. Sunday. The seniors will be honored before the game on Saturday.
All three games will be broadcast on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube channel. Live statistics will be available. Admission is $10 per person per day.
Wiley College (10-10, 5-5 GCAC) is coming off its pod at Tougaloo College, where they didn’t win despite holding second half leads in two of the three games. It led Dillard 32-27 at halftime but fell behind by nine in the second half. The Wildcats rallied and led by four but only hit two field goals in the last 5:39 to fall 63-60. They led the conference leader Tougaloo College 62-53 with 5:09 left but only hit two field goals over the next four minutes to fall 73-68.
David Williams averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Demarius Houston hit nine 3-pointers and averaged 10 points per game. Maurice Harvey tallied 12 points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
The Wildcats’ largest margin of victory was against Southern University-New Orleans with an 83-51 decision on the road. They outshot the Knights 53.2 to 30.4 percent — which is the lowest shooting percentage by an opponent. Wiley College out rebounded the Knights 45-26.
In the 62-58 victory against Oakwood on Jan. 13, the Wildcats edged the Ambassadors in shooting percentage 35.9 to 33.9 percent and 46-43 in rebounds.
The Knights (2-18, 0-10 GCAC) are searching for its first conference victory after coming up empty in their pod at Rust College. Isaiah Sanders is the only player averaging double figures with 10.1 points per game. He was held to two points in the Jan. 22 game against Wiley College, only hitting one of six field goal attempts. Jeremiah Simon led the Knights with 15 points and two steals.
Oakwood (3-18, 1-9 GCAC) snapped a 10-game losing streak with its 84-75 victory over Southern-New Orleans on Sunday. Nicholas Kennard scored 21 points — hitting eight of 13 shot attempts. Judelin Prophete contributed 16 points and nine rebounds. Felix McGhee had 15 points and three assists.
Edmen Steward led the Ambassadors with 16.1 points per game but hasn’t played since the Jan. 13 game against Wiley College, when he put up 16 points and nine rebounds. Prophete is averaging 13.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Tougaloo (22-1, 10-0) moved closer to clinching the regular season title with three victories at home. It is on a 10-game winning streak and earned 35 votes in the recent NAIA Top 25 poll. Trajan Fielder led the Bulldogs with 18 points — hitting four 3-pointers in the Feb. 4 game against the Wildcats.
Women’s basketball returns home for GCAC pod
After 12-straight games away from Alumni Gymnasium, the Wiley College women’s basketball team returns home for a three-game Gulf Coast Athletic Conference pod Friday through Sunday.
The Lady Wildcats are 4-0 at home and have beaten opponents by an average of 19.5 points per game. They will host Southern University at New Orleans at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Oakwood University at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Tougaloo College at 5 p.m. Sunday. The seniors will be honored before Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
All the games will be broadcast on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube Channel. Live statistics will also be available. Admission is $10 per day.
Wiley College (13-8, 4-6 GCAC) is coming off the Tougaloo College GCAC pod where its only victory was against the host Bulldogs. In its losses against Dillard University and Fisk University, it struggled hitting shots, shooting 30 and 29.7 percent, respectively.
Kaitlyn Davis led the Lady Wildcats with 12.7 points per game. She hit five 3-pointers, which moves her into fourth all-time in career 3-pointers. Davis also led the team with three assists against Fisk. Diamond Hawthorne recorded her second double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds against Dillard on Feb. 3. She posted 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last week.
The Lady Wildcats forced 24 turnovers in the 70-63 victory at Southern-New Orleans on Jan. 22, which led to 19 points. All 10 Lady Wildcats scored. The 89-69 victory over Oakwood on Jan. 13 was Wiley College’s largest margin of victory in conference play. It held the Ambassadors to a 31.9 shooting percentage. The Lady Wildcats only allowed Tougaloo to hit one 3-pointer in a 78-67 victory last week.
Southern New Orleans (2-15, 0-10 GCAC) is searching for its first conference victory since the 2018-19 season. Its losing streak hit 15 after falling in all three games at Rust College. Two of the three losses were by 20 or more points.
With leading scorer Quiana Vasquez being out of the lineup since Jan. 13, Ananya Donaldson leads the Lady Knights with 10.3 points per game. Jordan Harris led the team with 17 points in the Jan. 22 game against Wiley College. McKenna Harris recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Oakwood (5-17, 3-7 GCAC) snapped a six-game losing streak with an 81-69 victory over SUNO. NeKaya Williams leads the Ambassadors with 13.2 points per game, she averaged 10.7 in the three games last week. Hannah Cohn put up 21 points, six rebounds and three steals in the Jan. 13 game against Wiley College.
Tougaloo College (4-14, 3-7 GCAC) fell into a tie for sixth after dropping all three games at its home pod. Berniya Hardin leads the Lady Bulldogs with 10.4 points per game. She put up 13 points and seven rebounds in the Feb. 4 game against Wiley College. Morgan Hunter scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds in that game.