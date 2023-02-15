The Wiley College women’s basketball team will conclude its home schedule and the 2022-23 regular season against Philander Smith College at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Alumni Gymnasium.
The game will be broadcast on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube channel. Live statistics will also be available.
The Lady Wildcats (16-8, 7-6 GCAC) are coming off winning three games at their home pod last weekend, which marks their longest winning streak during GCAC play. The victories secured the fourth seed in the 2023 GCAC Women’s Basketball Championship.
After beating Southern University at New Orleans on Friday, Wiley College topped Oakwood University 101-83, marking the first time it broke the century mark since Nov. 5, 2016, when it put up 108 against Rust College. Five Lady Wildcats scored in double figures led by Diamond Hawthorne’s 26 — which matched her career-high. Tamia Dolls followed with a career-best 15 points. Kaitlyn Davis tallied 14, Alaeh Pressley put up 11 and Jay’lann Myles added 13. Minnie Miller led the team with 13 rebounds. Dolls and Pressley each had four assists. Hawthorne led the team with four steals.
The Lady Wildcats were slightly outshot 48.5 to 44.3 percent. They shot better from 3-point range — hitting nine of 22 attempts while Oakwood hit three of 14. Wiley College outrebounded the Ambassadors 48-38. It won the turnover battle 29-24. Thirteen of Wiley College’s takeaways came on steals.
On Sunday, Wiley College honored its three seniors Davis, Kayja Jackson and Pressley. They started and finished an 89-87 victory over Tougaloo College. Davis and Dolls led the team with 19 points each. Diamond Hawthorne followed with 13 points and five steals. Kayja Jackson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Pressley contributed nine points, four steals and three assists. Miller led the team with 11 rebounds — marking her seventh game with double-digit rebounds. She also posted a team-high five assists.
Philander Smith (20-5, 10-3 GCAC) won two out of three games in its home pod last weekend. It’s looking to clinch a share of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular season title with a win and loss by Rust College, which topped the Lady Panthers on Sunday. They are tied with Fisk University for second, splittling their regular season games.
Miya Yelder averaged 20 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game last week to earn GCAC Player of the Week. She put up 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the December 14 game against Wiley College.
Men
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will wrap up its home schedule and the 2022-23 regular season against Philander Smith College at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside Alumni Gymnasium.
The game will be broadcast on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube channel. Live statistics will also be available.
The Wildcats (12-11, 7-6 GCAC) took two out of three games at its home Gulf Coast Athletic Conference pod last weekend. After Friday’s victory over Southern University at New Orleans, they defeated Oakwood University 66-53. Seniors Jalen Brown, Deonte Spencer, David Williams, Kameron Fitzpatrick and Demarius Houston were honored before the game. They started the game and played the final six minutes.
Houston led the team with 15 points. He hit three 3-pointers in the second half, which helped the Wildcats rally from a seven-point halftime deficit. He also added a team-high four assists. Jalen Brown followed with 11 points and contributed eight rebounds and two steals. Kameron Fitzpatrick and Maurice Harvey each tallied 10 points.
Wiley College outshot Oakwood 36.7 to 34.5 percent. It hit eight of 26 three-point attempts while the Ambassadors only hit three of 18. The Wildcats outrebounded Oakwood 44-37. They also won the turnover battle 14-12.
On Sunday, Wiley College fell 81-70 against the newly crowned Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular season champion Tougaloo College. It went toe-to-toe with Bulldogs in the first 10 minutes. They scored 12 of the next 15 points to increase their advantage to 10. Harvey hit two shots and a basket by Justin Minter cut the margin to four. Williams scored to pull Wiley College within three at halftime.
Houston tied the game at 41 with a 3-pointer. Antonio Jones gave the Wildcats the lead with a 3-pointer with 18:35 left in the game. Wiley College would be held without a field goal for seven minutes and 28 seconds. This allowed Tougaloo College to build an 18-point lead.
Harvey led the Wildcats with 27 points — for his fifth game of scoring 20 or more. Houston followed with 11 points. He hit three 3-pointers to give him 100 for his career. Jones added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Philander Smith (20-5, 10-3) won two out of three games to secure the second seed in the 2023 GCAC Men’s Basketball Championship. Raymond Reece recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-55 victory over Dillard University on Friday. He had 12 points and nine rebounds in a 63-58 loss to Fisk University on Saturday. Derrick Woods put up 17 points and eight rebounds in a 72-49 rout over Rust College on Sunday.
In the Dec. 14 game against Wiley College, Christione Rufus notched 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Rayonte Childs added 16 points and six rebounds.
The Wildcats are looking to lock up the fourth seed with a victory or a Rust College loss against Tougaloo College on Friday.