The Wiley College women’s basketball team took control from the opening tip to cruise to an 86-40 victory over Centenary College of Louisiana Tuesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats (7-2) improve to 4-0 at home and are off to their best start after nine games since 2016-17. It was their second victory over the Ladies this season.
A pair of baskets by Diamond Hawthorne, who is the reigning Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week, put Wiley College in front and it didn’t look back. It led 24-5 after the first quarter — marking the lowest point total in a quarter by an opponent this season.
In the first half, the Lady Wildcats forced 22 turnovers, which led to 30 points. Minnie Miller increased the advantage to 30 with a jump shot. Wiley College went into the locker room with a 51-16 advantage — which is the most points it scored and the fewest it allowed in a half this season. Kayja Jackson scored 12 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 21.
Wiley College out-shot the Ladies 41.3 to 29.4 percent. It out-rebounded them 50-37, marking the second time this season that it grabbed 50 or more boards. For the game, the Lady Wildcats forced 35 turnovers — leading to 48 points.
Three joined Jackson in double digits. Alaeh Pressley tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kaitlyn Davis added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Tamia Dolls put up a career-high 10 points — notching three rebounds and two assists. Miller recorded her third double-figure rebounding game with a career-high 12. Ashunti Cooper led the team with four steals while posting a career-high six points.
The Lady Wildcats will hit the road next week as they travel to Texas College on Dec. 6. It will be their first trip to Tyler since January 23, 2020. Wiley College bested the Lady Steers 64-49 at Alumni Gymnasium on Nov. 8.