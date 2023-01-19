The Wiley College women’s basketball team will return to New Orleans for its second Gulf Coast Athletic Conference pod at Southern University at New Orleans Friday through Sunday.
The Lady Wildcats will open with No. 25 Rust College at noon on Friday. They will look to avenge a 71-59 loss on Jan. 14 at Dillard University. On Saturday, it will play Fisk University at noon. Wiley College will finish with the host SUNO at 5 p.m. Sunday.
All three games will have live video and statistics. They can be found in the women’s basketball schedule on wileycollegeathletics.com.
Wiley College (11-4, 2-2 GCAC) won its first two conference games over Oakwood University and Dillard University. It is in a four-way tie for third in the standings. The Lady Wildcats held all three opponents under 40 percent shooting. They averaged 47 rebounds per game. Wiley College will look to reduce turnovers as they averaged 33 per game and helped their opponents score 83 points.
Kayja Jackson recorded her first double-double of the season and fifth in her career with 21 points and 12 rebounds. It’s the second time this season which she has surpassed 20 points. Diamond Hawthorne averaged 11.3 points and five rebounds per game last week. Tamia Dolls put up 10 assists — equaling her career high with four against Rust College.
The Lady Bearcats (10-3, 4-0 GCAC) took sole possession of first with their three victories. They held all three of their opponents under 60 points. Taniah Bowers put up 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals against Wiley College. Faith Cattouse tallied 10 points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists. Ky’Lie Scott added 10 points, three steals and two rebounds. Rust stole the ball 21 times against Wiley College.
Fisk (8-5, 3-1 GCAC) moved into second with three victories at its home pod last week. Maya Buckhanon leads the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference with 20.6 points and 15.3 rebounds per game. She is second in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in rebounds per game and 11th in points per game. Buckhanon has won the last two GCAC Player of the Week awards and four overall.
The Lady Bulldogs lead the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference with a 41.9 shooting percentage, a 28.9 three-point shooting percentage and with 45.7 rebounds per game. They are one of the worst teams with 5.5 steals and two blocks per game. Wiley College’s only meeting against Fisk occurred in 2011 with the Lady Wildcats prevailing 90-60 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Southern-New Orleans (2-8, 0-3 GCAC) restarted its athletic program after a three-year hiatus. It is in the middle of an eight-game losing streak. Quiana Vasquez leads the Lady Knights with 15.9 points per game. Yasmine Trammell leads the team with 8.7 rebounds per game. Jordan Harris is averaging 4.2 assists per game.
The Lady Knights rank near the bottom of the conference in the majority of statistics. They lead the conference with 4.4 blocks per game and are fourth with 11.8 steals and 11.7 assists per game. Wiley College took two games from SUNO in 2018-19 and leads the overall series 3-0 which dates back to 2013-14.