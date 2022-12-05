The Wiley College women’s basketball team will travel to Tyler for a rematch against the Texas College Steers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium.
Live statistics will be available. The game will mark Wiley College’s first visit to Tyler since Jan. 23, 2020. It will also be the start of 12 consecutive games played away from Alumni Gymnasium, where the Lady Wildcats will next play on Feb. 10.
The Lady Wildcats (7-2) beat Texas College 64-49 at Alumni Gymnasium on Nov. 8. Alaeh Pressley put up 12 points and eight rebounds. Kayja Jackson contributed 12 points and five rebounds. Tamia Dolls and Kaitlyn Davis each had four assists. Wiley College outshot the Lady Steers 44.7 to 32.1 percent.
The game will be the second rematch against an opponent. On Nov. 29, the Lady Wildcats defeated Centenary College of Louisiana 86-40 for their second win against the Ladies this season. Jackson put up 21 points, four rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Texas College opened Red River Athletic Conference play last week with a 64-59 victory at Paul Quinn College and a 90-47 loss at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Aliyah Solis put up 11 points and four assists against Paul Quinn College. Dyneshia Bailey put up 17 points and five rebounds against Texas A&M-Texarkana.
In the Nov. 8 game, Rylan Rogers put up 10 points and two steals. Te’Aire Hambrick tallied nine points and six rebounds.
Tuesday’s game will mark the 30th meeting between the Lady Wildcats and Lady Steers dating back to the 1991-92 season. The series has been owned by the Lady Wildcats, who have won 20 out of 29 matchups, including 10 out of 14 in Tyler.