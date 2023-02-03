The Wiley College women’s basketball team will travel to Tougaloo College for a three-game Gulf Coast Athletic Conference pod Friday through Sunday at the Dawg Pound.
The Lady Wildcats will rematch with Dillard University at noon on Friday.
They will play the host Lady Bulldogs at 5 p.m. on Saturday and close with a rematch against Fisk University at noon on Sunday. The games will be streamed on Tougaloo College’s YouTube Channel.
Wiley College (12-6, 3-4 GCAC) is looking to bounce back after only beating Southern University at New Orleans last week.
It is in a three-way tie for fourth in the conference standings with Dillard and Tougaloo College.
Kaitlyn Davis led Wiley College in two of the three games. She scored 18 points against Fisk University and put up 20 against Southern-New Orleans, which is the second time this season she has scored 20 or more.
Minnie Miller put up 11 rebounds against Rust College on Jan. 20 and Diamond Hawthorne tallied 11 against Fisk University.
On Jan. 15, the Lady Wildcats defeated Dillard University 52-48. They held the Bleu Devils to a 26.6 shooting percentage and didn’t allow them to hit a 3-pointer. Miller had 15 points and six rebounds. Hawthorne scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Wiley College fell 76-71 to Fisk University on Jan. 21. It was held to a 30.4 shooting percentage. The Lady Wildcats and Lady Bulldogs of Tougaloo will meet for the first time as conference opponents.
They split two games last season, with each team winning on its home court.
Dillard (7-13, 3-4 GCAC) has won three of its last four games, with its latest a 60-36 victory over Southern-New Orleans. Ariana Hart scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Jan. 15 game. Taylor Dewitt leads the Bleu Devils with 10.6 points per game.
Tougaloo (4-11, 3-4 GCAC) only victory in last week’s pod at Oakwood was against the host Ambassadors. Orlandrea McGee leads the Lady Bulldogs with 12.5 points per game. Morgan Hunter leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per game.
Fisk (11-6, 5-2 GCAC) sits in second in the GCAC and trails Rust College by two games. Maya Buckhanon continues to dominate the conference as she picked up her fourth straight GCAC Player of the Week award and sixth overall. She put up 22 points and 27 rebounds in the Jan. 21 game. She leads the conference with 20.3 points and 16 rebounds per game.