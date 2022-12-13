The Wiley College women’s basketball team will tip-off its inaugural season of Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play at the leader Philander Smith College at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Live video will be available. The link can be found in the women’s basketball schedule on wileyathletics.com.
The Lady Wildcats (9-2) extended their winning streak to four with a 62-59 victory at Arkansas Baptist College on Monday. It’s their longest winning streak since winning five straight during the 2019-20 season. They overcame a fourth-quarter deficit for the second consecutive game and a halftime deficit for the fourth time this season.
Wiley College trailed 27-21 at halftime after shooting 30 percent. It was also out-rebounded 30-20. With 5:52 left in the third quarter, Jay’lann Myles made a layup to spark an eight-point run. Kayja Jackson made a layup and a second layup by Myles gave the Lady Wildcats a five-point lead. Three turnovers and two missed shots allowed the Buffaloes to close the quarter on a 10-3 run to hold a two-point lead entering the fourth.
With three minutes left in the game, the Lady Wildcats trailed by four. Alaeh Pressley and Diamond Hawthorne hit layups to put Wiley College ahead by one with two minutes left. Arkansas Baptist reclaimed the lead from the free throw line. Myles put the Lady Wildcats ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left. The Buffaloes missed a chance to take the lead.
Myles led the Lady Wildcats with 16 points, hitting seven shots while adding four rebounds. Jackson followed with 11 points, three rebounds and a block. Hawthorne tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Wednesday will mark the first time the Lady Wildcats and Lady Panthers have met as conference opponents. Wiley College leads the series 7-5 but has lost its last three games at Mims Gymnasium. Its last victory on the road was in 2011.
Since 2005, the Lady Wildcats are 12-4 in conference openers and 7-2 when opening on the road. Wiley College’s best start to open conference play was in 2012-13 when it won its first 11.
Entering Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play, Kaitlyn Davis ranks fifth in points per game (12.7) and 3-point field goal percentage (35.4) and ranks in the top 10 in assists (2.4) and 3-pointers made (1.5) per game and field goal percentage (45.0). Alaeh Pressley is second in the conference in free throw percentage (82.6). She ranks in the top 10 in points per game (11.6), field goal percentage (51.2), rebounds per game (5.5) and offensive rebounds per game (2.3). Diamond Hawthorne is in the top 10 in rebounds per game (5.9), offensive rebounds per game (2.3), defensive rebounds per game (3.6), steals per game (1.8) and blocks per game (0.6). Kayja Jackson ranks in the top 10 in points per game (12.4). Minnie Miller is in the top 10 in total rebounds (6.7), offensive rebounds (2.3) and defensive rebounds (4.5) per game. Tamia Dolls ranks in the top 10 with 2.4 assists per game.
Wiley College leads the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and ranks eighth in the NAIA in opponents’ 3-point field percentage (20.6). It also leads the GCAC and the NAIA with 27.5 free throw attempts per game. The Lady Wildcats are first in the conference and second in the NAIA with 19.3 free throws made per game. They are second in the conference with 72.4 points per game.
The Lady Panthers (8-1) are receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. They suffered their first loss on Saturday against Faulkner University, which is also receiving votes. Philander Smith leads the GCAC with 75.1 points per game which ranks in the top 40 in the NAIA. It also leads the conference with a 41.8 field goal percentage.
Defensively, the Lady Panthers lead the GCAC and rank 16th in the NAIA with 54.7 points per game. They lead the conference with 17.8 steals per game, which is second in the NAIA.
Myia Yelder ranks third in the conference with 17 points per game, second with a 46.8 3-point shooting percentage, third with an overall shooting percentage of 58 and fifth with 2.6 assists per game. Dasia Turner is tied for third in the conference with 8.7 rebounds per game. Giordian Johnson is third in the conference with a 37.5 3-point field goal percentage.
Hawthorne wins second GCAC Player of the Week award
After leading the Wiley College women’s basketball team to their eighth victory of the season, Diamond Hawthorne wins Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Dec. 5-11.
Hawthorne previously won for the week of Nov. 21-27. Against Texas College on Dec. 6, she tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks to lead the Lady Wildcats to an 81-72 victory. This is the second time this season, that Hawthorne has surpassed 20 points — as she finished two points shy of her career high.
Through 10 games, Hawthorne ranks ninth in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference with 5.7 rebounds per game. She is tied for seventh with 0.6 blocks per game.
This is the fourth consecutive week and fifth time overall a Lady Wildcat has won Player of the Week. Jay’lann Myles took home the award for Nov. 14-20. Kayja Jackson won last week. Kaitlyn Davis won for Oct. 24-30.