TYLER — The Wiley College women’s basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat Texas College 81-72 Tuesday at Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium.
With the victory, the Lady Wildcats extend their winning streak to three — matching their longest this season. It’s their first win when trailing after the third quarter this season. They improve to 4-2 in games away from Alumni Gymnasium.
Wiley College (8-2) led most of the first half. Kayja Jackson scored a pair of and-ones to put it ahead by nine with 4:27 left in the quarter. The Lady Wildcats didn’t score for the next four minutes — allowing Texas College to score 12 unanswered points and take a three-point halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Wiley College missed six of eight shots and turned the ball over twice. The Lady Steers pushed their advantage up to 10 with 4:35 left in the quarter. Hawthorne hit a 3-pointer. Tamia Dolls stole the ball and dished it to Alaeh Pressley, who laid it in. Hawthorne stole the ball and scored cutting the margin to one. With 1:46 left, Hawthorne briefly gave the Lady Wildcats the lead at the free throw line. A missed shot and two turnovers gave the lead back to Texas College.
Miller hit a 3-pointer with 8:30 remaining to tie the game. Pressley hit three shots to put Wiley College ahead by four with five minutes left. Baskets by Hawthorne and Miller increased the lead to 11. Texas College didn’t get closer than seven.
Hawthorne led all scorers with 24 points — marking the second time this season that she has surpassed 20 points. Hawthorne added seven rebounds and five steals. Pressley followed with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Miller tallied 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. Dolls led the Lady Wildcats with four assists.
Wiley College will continue its road swing on Monday with a rematch against Arkansas Baptist College. It beat the Buffaloes 68-64 at Alumni Gymnasium on Nov. 5.