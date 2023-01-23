NEW ORLEANS — The Wiley College women’s basketball team fell to No. 25 Rust College and Fisk University but defeated the host Southern University at New Orleans in its second Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Pod Friday through Saturday at The Castle.
Friday
RUST COLLEGE 60, WILEY COLLEGE 56
Wiley College outshot Rust 30.1 to 27.4 percent but had limited free throw opportunities. The Lady Wildcats were called for 16 fouls, while Rust was called for eight. They were outscored 14-5 from the charity stripe. Wiley College outrebounded Rust 55-49.
Diamond Hawthorne finished the game with 17 points. She added seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Alaeh Pressley followed with 11 points, five rebounds, an assist and steal. Minnie Miller recorded her fourth double-digit rebounding game with 11. She also blocked four shots. Kiersten Harris posted a team-high five assists.
Saturday
FISK 76, WILEY COLLEGE 71
Davis led the Lady Wildcats with 18 points. She hit six shots with three from 3-point territory and added three steals, two rebounds and two assists. Nasserine William and Kayja Jackson followed with 11 points each. William contributed two rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists. Jackson provided six rebounds. Pressley finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Diamond Hawthorne recorded a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with seven points.
Sunday
WILEY COLLEGE 70, SOUTHERN-NEW ORLEANS 63
Kaitlyn Davis went 8-for-13 from the field, including one 3-pointer. It was her second game with 20 or more points. Minnie Miller followed with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. All 10 Lady Wildcats scored. Kewaysha Alsup put up a career-high 6 points and four steals. Elizabeth Camacho tallied a season-high six points and six rebounds. Fifteen of Wiley College’s 27 field goals were assisted.
The Lady Wildcats outshot Southern-New Orleans 39.1 to 36.9 percent. Wiley College was outrebounded 48-37 but won the turnover battle, forcing 24 and only allowing 15.
The Lady Wildcats will return to action on Feb. 3 in a rematch against Dillard University at Tougaloo College. Wiley College beat the Bleu Devils 52-48 on the road on Jan. 15.