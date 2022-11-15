DALLAS — The Wiley College women’s basketball team wrapped up the 2022 Dallas Historically Black Colleges and Universities Invitational with a 74-57 victory over Talladega College Saturday at Paul Quinn College.
The Lady Wildcats (4-1) outshot Talladega 51.9 to 39.2 percent. They edged the Lady Tornadoes 37-36 in rebounds and won the turnover battle 13-11.
Wiley College trailed after the first quarter. Baskets by Kayja Jackson and a 3-pointer by Kaitlyn Davis helped the Lady Wildcats take the lead in the second quarter. They pulled away in the second-half building a double-digit advantage.
Davis led all scorers with 18 points. She hit six shots, including three from 3-point territory. Jackson followed with 16 points and seven rebounds. Alaeh Pressley also scored in double digits with 12 points — adding five rebounds. Jay’lann Myles contributed seven points, seven rebounds and four steals. Diamond Hawthorne led the team with nine rebounds.
Friday
The Wiley College women’s basketball team suffered its first loss in an 88-63 decision against Langston University Friday in the Dallas Historically Black Colleges and Universities Invitational at Paul Quinn College’s Tiger Den.
The Lady Wildcats (3-1) played its third game in four days and were outshot 50 to 33.8 percent, including 35 to 8.3 percent from 3-point territory. They were outrebounded 52-25. However, Wiley College won the turnover battle forcing 21 with 11 coming off steals. It only allowed 11 turnovers.
Kaitlyn Davis and Minnie Miller led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points. Davis added two assists. Miller provided four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Kayja Jackson followed with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals. Alaeh Pressley tallied 10 points, three rebounds, a steal and a block.
The Lady Wildcats will return to the court on Thursday when they visit Centenary College of Louisiana.