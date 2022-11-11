The Wiley College women’s basketball team dominated the second half in a 64-49 victory over Texas College Tuesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats (3-0) open with three consecutive victories for the first time since 2016-17. They outscored the Lady Steers 40-18 in the second half and held them to a 28.6 shooting percentage. Wiley College shot nine for 10 in the fourth quarter and made 14 of 19 free throw attempts.
Wiley College trailed by seven entering the third quarter. Baskets by Kayja Jackson and Diamond Hawthorne trimmed the margin to two. Alaeh Pressley tied the game at 39 with a layup with 1:39 left in the third. She was fouled on a rebound and sank two free throws to put the Lady Wildcats back in front.
Kaitlyn Davis and Jay’lann Myles extended the lead to six in the fourth quarter. Layups by Jackson and Hawthorne increased Wiley College’s lead to nine. Pressley, Jackson and Tamia Dolls made layups to up the margin to 13.
Pressley and Jackson each scored 12 points. Pressley contributed eight rebounds, three steals and an assist. Jackson added five rebounds. Myles had her most productive game of the season with 10 points, an assist, rebound and block. Dolls provided nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Lady Wildcats began a five-game stretch away from Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday at Prairie View A&M University. They will compete in the Dallas Historically Black Colleges and Universities Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Paul Quinn College. On Friday, Wiley College will face Langston University at 7:30 p.m. It will be the second time the programs have met since Langston left the Red River Athletic Conference for the Sooner Athletic Conference in 2018.
Langston (3-1) is coming off an 80-49 victory over Avila University on Monday for its third win of the season. It also defeated Louisiana State University-Alexandria and LSU-Shreveport earlier this season. Hailey Jordan leads the team with 17.3 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.8 assists per game. Skylarr Little leads the Lady Lions with 0.8 blocks per game. Kameron Shelley and Taliyah Harris are also averaging double-digit scoring with 12.3 and 10.5 points per game, respectively.
On Saturday, the Lady Wildcats will face Talladega College at 3 p.m. The Tornadoes (3-0) have won their first three games, including two against Oakwood University. Makayla Transou leads the team with 18 points per game. Je’Nya Wilder follows with 16.7 point per game and leads the Tornadoes with 8.7 rebounds per game.
Brooklynn Tate and Wilder lead the team with three assists per game.