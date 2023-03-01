TOUGALOO, Miss. — After leading the Wiley College men’s basketball team in scoring, Maurice Harvey was recognized by the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference head coaches as one of the top five players — earning a spot on the All-GCAC First Team.
The All-Conference awards were presented during a ceremony in between quarterfinal games of the 2023 Hope Credit Union GCAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship. The head coaches nominated and voted on the awards earlier this week.
Harvey averaged 14.2 points per game, which ranked third in the conference. He scored in double figures in 17 games, including five with 20 or more points. His career-high came against Rust College on Jan. 20, when he put up 31. He led the team in scoring in 10 games. Harvey won two GCAC Player of the Week awards. He is one of four players to win multiple weekly awards.
Though he led the team in scoring, he also set up others, ranking sixth in the conference with 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he ranked sixth with 1.4 steals per game. Harvey had three or more assists in 14 games and three or more steals in six games.
Davis, Hawthorne earn Second Team All-GCAC
TOUGALOO, Miss. — Wiley College women’s basketball players Kaitlyn Davis and Diamond Hawthorne were considered by the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference head coaches as two of the top 10 players in the conference as they were selected to the All-GCAC Second Team.
This is the first All-Conference honors for both players. Davis finished the regular season ranked third in the GCAC with 13.3 points per game. She averaged 13.8 during conference play. She ranks in the top 10 in 3-pointers made per game (1.6), 3-point field goal percentage (32.0) and assists per game (2.2). Davis won Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week for October 24-30. Out of her 13 double-digit scoring games, she scored 20 or more in three of them. In seven games, she hit three or more 3-pointers.
Hawthorne is one of two players to win multiple GCAC Player of the Week awards. She won for Nov. 21-27 and Dec. 5-11. Hawthorne averaged 11.2 points per game — scoring in double figures in 15 games. In three games, she scored 20 or more, including 26 against Huston-Tillotson University on Nov. 22 and Oakwood University on Feb. 11. Hawthorne had four double-digit rebounding games and two double-doubles. She was second on the team with 43 steals — posting three or more in eight games.