Wiley College men’s basketball players Demarius Houston and Kameron Fitzpatrick were honored for outstanding academic achievement while competing by being selected College Sports Communicators academic all-district Tuesday.
The men earned the award by holding at least a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average, being a starter or key reserve,and playing in at least half of their team’s games. They will be nominated for the academic all-America teams will be voted on by college sports communicators across the country from Tuesday until Feb. 28. The all-America teams will released on March 14.
Houston is wrapping up his second season with the Wildcats. He averaged 10 points per game and made 59 3-pointers (2.5 per game). He also contributed 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Houston leads the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in 3-pointers made per game and ranks second with a 39.9 three-point shooting percentage.
This is Houston’s second time earning academic all-district and fourth academic award overall as he has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA. He was also a 2021-22 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete.
Fitzpatrick played in all 24 games and started nine. He averaged 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Fitzpatrick scored in double figures in four games. This is his second academic award — earning Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete last season.
Both athletes are expected to graduate in May.