Wiley College men’s basketball players Demarius Houston and Kameron Fitzpatrick were recognized by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for excelling in the classroom while competing by being named Daktronics Scholar-Athletes.
Houston and Fitzpatrick were among 542 honorees which maintained at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average and attended at least one full year at their institution.
This is Houston and Fitzpatrick’s second academic honor this year. Both athletes earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District and are nominated for the Academic All-America Teams, which will be announced on Tuesday.
Last year, Houston — who is a business administration major — earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar, NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District and Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete.
Fitzpatrick, who is a business administration major — also earned Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete in 2021-22. Both athletes will graduate in May.
Pressley, Camacho garner NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete
Wiley College women’s basketball players Alaeh Pressley and Elizabeth Camacho were honored by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for their dedication to academic achievement by being named 2023 Daktronics Scholar-Athletes.
The ladies were among 873 student-athletes who achieved at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average and attended at least one full year at their institution. This is both athletes first time earning the honor.
Pressley, who is a mathematics major, earns her second academic honor after being selected College Sports Communicators Academic All-District in February. She is nominated for the Academic All-America Team, which will be announced on March 15. Last year she earned Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete. She will graduate in May.
Camacho is a sophomore mass communications major. She also earned RRAC Scholar-Athlete.