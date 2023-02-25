Wiley Sports Information
After putting up career-highs against Philander Smith College, Wiley College women’s basketball player Alaeh Pressley wins the final Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week award of the 2022-23 season for Feb. 13-19.
Pressley scored a career-best 26 points — hitting a career-high six 3-pointers in eight attempts against Philander Smith College on Wednesday. She shot 8-for-13 overall and added seven rebounds and two blocks. Her scoring performance bumped her average to 10.6 points per game. It’s the third time in her career that Pressley has scored 20 or more in a game.
Entering the 2023 GCAC Women’s Basketball Championship, Pressley leads the conference with an 81.6 free throw shooting percentage and ranks in the top 15 in scoring, offensive rebounds per game (2.2) and rebounds per game (5.7).
Pressley’s honor is the sixth for the Lady Wildcats this season. Kaitlyn Davis won for Oct. 24-30, Jay’lann Myles won for Nov. 14-20, Diamond Hawthorne won for Nov. 21-27 and Dec. 5-11 and Kayja Jackson won for Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
The Lady Wildcats finished 16-9 and placed fourth in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. They were set to play Dillard University in the quarterfinals of the 2023 GCAC Championship at 5 p.m. Friday.
Pressley earns CSC cademic All-District
Wiley College women’s basketball player Alaeh Pressley was honored for her outstanding academic and athletic achievement by being selected College Sports Communicators Academic All-District on Tuesday.
She earned the award by holding at least a 3.5 grade-point average, being a key starter or reserve and playing in at least 50 percent of her team’s games. She will be nominated for the Academic All-America teams, which will be voted on by college sports communicators across the country from Tuesday until Feb.28. The teams will released on March 15.
Pressley was third on the team in scoring — averaging 10.6 points per game. In 15 of 24 games, she scored in double figures, including a career-high 26 against Philander Smith College on Feb. 15. She also tallied 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game. Pressley led the GCAC with an 81.6 free throw percentage and ranks in the top 15 in scoring, offensive rebounds per game (2.2) and rebounds per game.
This is the second academic award for Pressley, who earned Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete last season. She is expected to graduate in May.