Wow, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final game in Durham and it came against North Carolina of all teams.
“Coach K” as we all know him, has been the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils since 1980.
That’s 42 years, a few years before my time on earth and at some point between then and now, he has become the face and the name (a very hard one to spell) of college basketball. His face and name are darn-near impossible not to recognize, even among non-college basketball fans.
He has won five NCAA Championships, three Naismtih College Coach of the Year awards, 12 Final Four appearances, 15 ACC Tournament Championships and 13 ACC regular season championships.
I’m not a math guy but I can still be impressed by his numbers, such as his overall record of 1,196-365 heading into Saturday night’s game against the Tar Heels. Thankfully, the math is already done for me and that’s a winning percentage of .766.
Whether as head coach or an assistant, Krzyzewski also coached Team USA in the Olympic Games and has 11 gold medals, two silver and two bronze medals.
I’m not a Duke fan at all. In fact, I prefer the Tar Heels over Duke and usually root against the Blue Devils but it’s not because I don’t have respect for what Coach K has accomplished in his career. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. I’m somewhat envious of it.
Krzyzewski has helped make the Blue Devils the New York Yankees or the New England Patriots of college basketball. With all the success they’ve had, you want someone else to have a turn. You want to see some lesser-known school put on the glass slipper and defeat the Blue Devils. One of the great things of March Madness is sometimes that happens and sometimes it doesn’t but more times than not, Coach K’s Duke squad is one of the main characters of the story.
I want to enjoy greatness for as long as I can. That’s not to say I’ll be rooting for the Blue Devils to win it all but as long as they’re in it, I want to enjoy it because like all good things, this has to come to an end at some point. When it does, it’s going to be weird. We’ll half-expect to see him on the sidelines and something just won’t seem right and college basketball just won’t be the same.