College Baskteball: Wiley's Kaitlyn Davis wins award from Longview Orthopaedic Star Foundation

The Longview Orthopaedic Star Foundation recognized Wiley College women’s basketball player Kaitlyn Davis for her athletic and academic success by awarding her a monetary award as Student-Athlete of the Week.
Davis was presented a trophy and a poster with her father Marcellias Davis standing beside her before the Lady Wildcats’ game against Huston-Tillotson University on Tuesday. She will receive her monetary award at a banquet in the spring and will be a nominee for Student-Athlete of the Year and can win a larger monetary award. The organization created the award to promote athletic and academic excellence and develop opportunities for education to inspire students to reinvest and serve in East Texas while impacting the world.
“It’s amazing, I was surprised,” Davis said. “I’ve been persistent and I’m glad my hard work is paying off.”
Davis is in her fourth year at Wiley College and third playing on the women’s basketball team. Through hard work and diligence, she went from coming off the bench to being team captain the last two seasons. Davis was the leading scorer last season — averaging 13.4 points per game. In 45 games, Davis hit 66 three-pointers, which ranks seventh in program history. This season, she won Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week for October 24-30.
“She always comes ready to play and has a knack for basketball,” said Amanda Wilson, interim head women’s basketball coach. “She has the same passion for the game that I do.”
During her time with the women’s basketball program, Davis has guided her teammates through unprecedented circumstances. The 2020-21 season and the second half of 2021-22 were canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The team has undergone three coaching changes, with the latest occurring after the passing of head coach Tiffany Jackson in October.
Academically, Davis, who is majoring in physical education, has excelled with an above 3.0 grade-point average. She earned Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete twice. Davis is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and volunteers her time as a tutor at local schools. She helped found the Wiley College Athletics chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.