MARSHALL — A historic day for the East Texas Baptist University beach volleyball program became even better winning their second match of the day, 5-0, over Ottawa University. ETBU is now 2-0 at home this year on their first day of play at the ETBU Beach Volleyball Classic.
Riley Tuck and Shelby Freudensprung started off with an exciting win, 21-12, 22-20, for the 1-0 lead at No. 5. Nadia Brockway and Libby Gear followed with an exact same score of 21-12, 22-20 at No. 4 set for the second point.
With a 2-0 lead, Hope Shipp and Mollee McCurley continued the momentum with a 21-13, 21-13 victory at the number three match. Riley Reneau and Annika Demuth came away with a 21-15, 21-14, win at No. 2. Ashley Salas and Madison McDonald then recorded the 5-0 win with a 21-19, 22-20, celebration at the No. 1 match.
Lynchburg 3, ETBU 2
MARSHALL — In another exciting match which was the third of the day for the East Texas Baptist University beach volleyball team, the Tigers came up short, 3-2, against the University of Lynchburg. ETBU is now 2-1 on the day in the ETBU Beach Volleyball Classic.
ETBU started off with a 2-1 lead after the No. 3 through 5 matches. Riley Tuck and Shelby Freudensprung won the No. 5 match, 21-16, 21-12, and Hope Shipp and Mollee McCurley took the No. 3 match, 21-12, 21-11. Nadia Brockway and Libby Gear fell at the No. 4 match, 21-14, 21-13.
In the top two matches, Riley Reneau and Annika Demuth dropped their match at No. 2, 21-12, 21-19. Ashley Salas and Madison McDonald then fell at No. 1, 24-22, 21-10.
ETBU 4, Oklahoma Wesleyan 1
MARSHALL — A historic moment took place on Friday afternoon as East Texas Baptist University beach volleyball earned their first win as a program. ETBU came away with a 4-1 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan University on their home courts in their first match at ETBU.
Riley Tuck and Shelby Freudensprung won the first match at the No. 5match, 21-15, 21-9. Nadia Brockway and Libby Gear then took the No. 4 match, 21-10, 21-11, to go up 2-0 in the first three matches. Hope Shipp and Mollee McCurley gave ETBU the match win at No. 3 with a 21-14, 22-20 win over Ashlynn Farrell and Maddy McKinney.
Ashley Salas and Madison McDonald earned the fourth point in three sets at the No. 1 match, 21-15, 17-21, 15-5. Riley Reneau and Annika Demuth fell at the No. 2 match in three sets. 21-17, 12-6, 13-15.