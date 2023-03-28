MOUNT BERRY, Ga. – Playing the morning matches at Berry College, East Texas Baptist University went 1-1 on the day. ETBU fell to Stevenson University, 5-0, to start the morning but bounced back with a 3-2 win over the University of Lynchburg. ETBU is now 6-14 on the year.
Stevenson 5, ETBU 0
All five matches in the dual were in two sets. Match one of Ashley Salas and Madison McDonald was one of the closest in a 21-18, 21-12 loss. Hope Shipp and Molle McCurley then had another close match at No. 3, 21-12, 21-16.
ETBU 3, Lynchburg 2
It came down to the top three matches left for the win as ETBU earned their sixth dual win of the season all in three sets. Riley Tuck and Shelby Freudensprung won at the No. 5 match, 21-18, 18-21, 16-14, in extras for the first point. Shipp and McCurley then won the No. 3 match in three sets, 17-21, 21-12, 15-8, coming back after dropping the first set. It came down to the No. 1 match at Salas and McDonald won the first set, 21-16, fell in the second, 18-21, and then took the third set, 15-9.
Riley Reneau and Annika Demuth won their first set at No. 2 but then fell in two close sets, 20-22, 20-22. Nadia Brockway and Libby Gear had the same outcome in three sets at No. 4, dropping set one, 17-21, winning set two, 21-19, and then falling in a close set three, 13-15.
ETBU will next head to Conway, Arkansas, for dual meets gains Hendrix, UMHB and Park University on April 1-2.