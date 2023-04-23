MARSHALL — History was made for the East Texas Baptist University cheer and pom programs as they earned a second-place finish at the National Cheer Association/National Dance Association College Nationals in the “Game Day” competition. It is the first time ETBU has competed in a national tournament since 1994 when they were fourth in the Division II and IAA at the NCA Collegiate National Championships.
The combined team effort was coached by head cheer coach Ashton Davis-Leveille and head pom coach Ellen LeClair. The two programs had been working on the Game Day routine since January for the national championship program.
Davis-Leveille, the head cheerleading coach, says, “This experience is one of a kind for our athletes. As coaches who have been to nationals before, we knew we wanted to give them the chance to experience competing on the bandshell because it is unlike any other college experience. We are so grateful to Dr. Blackburn and Ryan Erwin for giving us this opportunity to not only compete but to bring ETBU onto a national stage to promote both of our programs and ETBU. We know that this will not only help bring new athletes to both programs but catapult both programs to the next level.”
ETBU finished the competition with 83.3583 points behind winner and national powerhouse Navarro College. There were seven programs in the Game Day competition as ETBU edged out third place North Carolina Wesleyan by just under two points (81.8625). In the preliminary round, ETBU scored 83.68 points putting them in second place.
“I’m so thankful to ETBU for allowing pom and cheer to have this opportunity as competitive athletes. The teams worked so hard and deserve this recognition! The future is bright for the spirit teams,” said LeClair.
The NCA/NDA National Championships took place in Daytona Beach, Florida from April 5-9. ETBU’s portion of competition was held at the famous “Bandshell” by the beach.