JACKSON, Miss. — Wiley College men’s cross country runner Javoun Goldsby ran below a six-minute mile pace to lead the Wildcats at Mississippi College’s The Opener Friday at the Choctaw Trails.
Goldsby, who was an All-GCAC runner last season, finished the five-kilometer race in 18:00.6, which is a 5:47 mile pace. Christian Lacy followed — finishing in 19:57.4. Jaylon Donson (20:12.4), Tyvonne Allen (20:20.2), Jaden Cole and Amerium Harper rounded out the Wildcats’ finishers. Wiley College was one of 15 schools which competed. The field included schools from the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA.
“I’m pleased at our first meet,” Head Coach LaMark Carter said. “We’re still in the early phase of training. They know what we have to do to reach that goal of Gulf Coast Athletic Conference champions.”
The Wildcats will head to Southern Arkansas University for the Lois Davis Invitational on Sept. 8.
The men’s team has seven athletes — four who ran on last season’s team, which finished runner-up in the 2022 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship. Joseph Levier III and Javoun Goldsby earned All-GCAC. Jaylon Donson, Jaden Cole and Christian Lacy round out the roster.
Three Women Cross Country runners make collegiate debut
JACKSON, Miss. — The Wiley College Women’s cross country team had three runners run in their first collegiate race Friday in Mississipi College’s The Opener at Choctaw Trails.
Asia Smith led the Lady Wildcats with a time of 25:21.3 in a five-kilometer race. Kaiden Taylor followed at 26:50.8. Sophomores Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo (27:18.9) and Jean-Marie Farinha (28:24.4) followed. Kyla Deyon finished her first college race in 30:08.2
“The women ran fine,” said Head Coach LaMark Carter. “I think some of the freshmen went out too hard and paid for it toward the end. Overall, we are healthy and working to win the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.”
The Lady Wildcats will head to Magnolia, Ark. on Sept. 8 for Southern Arkansas University’s Lois Davis Invitational.
The women have six athletes with Jean-Marie Farinha and Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo returning from the 2022 team, which finished third at the GCAC Championship. Four freshmen join the roster: Shannon Mills, Kaiden Taylor, Kyla Deyon and Asia Smith
LaMark Carter enters his third season leading the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats.