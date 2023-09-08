The Wiley College men’s and women’s cross country teams will travel to Southern Arkansas University for the 13th annual Lois Davis Invitational at 6 p.m. Friday.
Both teams will run a five-kilometer race, with the women starting at 6 and the men following around 6:30 p.m. The course will be behind SAU’s gym. This will be the third consecutive season that Wiley College has run. Along with the host Southern Arkansas University, it will run against University of Arkansas at Monticello, University of Arkansas-Pinae Bluff, Grambling State University, Henderson State University, Ouachita Baptist University, Philander Smith University, Bossier Parish Community College and National Park College.
Last week, Wiley College opened the season last week at Mississippi College’s The Opener at Choctaw Trails. The Wildcats topped two NCAA Division I institutions — Grambling State University and Mississippi Valley State.
Javoun Goldsby, who was an All-GCAC runner last season, finished the five-kilometer race in 18:00.6, which is a 5:47 mile pace. Christian Lacy followed – finishing in 19:57.4. Jaylon Donson (20:12.4), Tyvonne Allen (20:20.2), Jaden Cole (20:22.9), and Amearium Harper (20:39) rounded out the Wildcats’ finishers.
The Lady Wildcats opened the season last week in Mississippi College’s The Opener. Three runners made their collegiate debut. Asia Smith led the Lady Wildcats with a time of 25:21.3 in a five-kilometer race. Kaiden Taylor followed at 26:50.8. Sophomores Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo (27:18.9) and Jean-Marie Farinha (28:24.4) followed. Kyla Deyon finished her first college race in 30:08.2